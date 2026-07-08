Editor's Review Residents in parts of the Coast region are set to experience a disruption in water supply after the Coast Water announced an emergency interruption caused by damage to a water transmission pipeline.

Residents in several parts of the Coast region are set to experience a disruption in water supply after the Coast Water Works Development Agency (CWWDA) announced an emergency interruption caused by damage to a water transmission pipeline.

In a notice on Wednesday, July 8, the agency said the interruption will affect residents and consumers in Taru, Samburu, Mariakani, Rabai, Mazeras, Voi, Maungu and Mombasa West Mainland.

"Kindly be informed that there will be a temporary interruption of water supply to the following areas: Taru, Samburu, Mariakani, Rabai, Mazeras, Voi, Maungu and Mombasa West Mainland," the notice read.

The agency explained that the disruption has been caused by multiple bursts on the Mzima Water Pipeline.

It stated that repair works are already underway, with technical personnel working to restore the pipeline within approximately 48 hours.

"The technical team is already on site and the repair works will take aproximately 48 hours. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding," the notice added.

File image of people fetching water

Meanwhile, a former Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) Revenue Collection Officer has been fined Ksh4.7 million after being found guilty of securing employment using a forged university degree certificate.

In a statement, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said the accused, Okandah William John, forged a Bachelor of Commerce degree certificate purportedly issued by the University of Nairobi.

According to the agency, Okandah then used the fake degree certificate to secure employment at Nairobi Water.

"Investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) established that Okandah William John forged a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting Option) degree certificate purportedly issued by the University of Nairobi and used it to secure employment at NCWSC," read the statement in part.

According to EACC, Okandah unlawfully earned Ksh4,749,597 in salaries between September 3, 2016, and November 30, 2023.

The former Nairobi Water employee was found guilty by the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court and ordered to pay a fine of Ksh4,749,597 or serve two years in jail in default.

"The Milimani Anti-Corruption Court convicted Okandah and sentenced him to pay a mandatory fine of KSh4,749,597, being the amount fraudulently acquired, or serve two years' imprisonment in default," EACC stated.

The court also fined Okandah Ksh100,000 for each of the offences of fraudulent acquisition of public property, uttering a false document, and deceiving a principal.

"The conviction underscores the EACC's commitment to safeguarding public resources and ensuring that individuals who obtain public employment through fraudulent means are held accountable in accordance with the law," the commission added.