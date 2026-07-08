Editor's Review Advocate of the High Court Danstan Omari claimed that his client acted in self-defence.

Rashid Charo, the bodyguard attached to Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs, has been released on a Ksh20,000 bond.

Charo was identified as the individual who allegedly fired the shot that ended youth mobiliser Cecil Ouma's life during a scuffle in one of the vehicles in PS Fikirini'smotorcade.

Issuing the order on Wednesday, July 8, Makadara Law Courts Resident Magistrate James Mayiah granted a plea by Charo's legal team to be released from police custody.

The prosecution had requested the court to grant an order to allow Charo to remain in custody for seven more days pending the conclusion of investigations.'

They argued that the seven days would allow investigators to conclude on ballistic and forensic analysis of the firearm, record witness statements and reconstruct the scene to establish the sequence of the events.

A file photo of Advocate of the High Court Danstan Omari addressing the media.

In addition, the prosecution told the Resident Magistrate that releasing the bodyguard would expose him to danger, given the tension arising from the case.

According to Charo's legal counsel, Danstan Omari, his client was acting in self-defence after the deceased forced himself into PS Fikirini's vehicle.

However, he made it clear that Ouma was shot in a scuffle that ensued shortly after the bodyguards forced him out of the vehicle.

"The deceased forced entry into the car, and as you know, my client's responsibility is to protect the life of the PS. There was a scuffle between the PS and the deceased, and the bodyguard decided to remove him from the vehicle.

"However, there was already a charged crowd, who had overpowered two administration police officers. The bodyguard, Charo, was also pulled to the ground, and that is when he fired his gun, when he was outside the vehicle," he stated.

The Advocate of the High Court claimed that a forensic analysis of the vehicle had established that there was no blood spatter in the car.

Omari further confirmed that the investigators told the court that they did not have enough evidence to charge his client in court.

Earlier, PS Fikirini recorded a statement with the police about the incident. He offered his condolences to the deceased's family and confirmed that he and his office would cooperate with the investigating officers.