Editor's Review Students can check their placement results through the KUCCPS Student Portal.

The Ministry of Education on Wednesday, July 8, announced the completion of the 2026/27 university and college placement exercise.

The placement process, conducted by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS), resulted in nearly 294,000 students securing places in universities, colleges and other higher learning institutions across the country.

Students can now check their placement results through the KUCCPS Student Portal by following these steps:

Visit the official KUCCPS website at www.kuccps.ac.ke. Select the Student’s Portal option. Enter your KCSE index number. Select the year you sat the KCSE examination. Enter your portal password and click Login. Open your dashboard to view your placement details, including the institution and course you have been offered.

File image of Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba

After confirming their placement, students should visit the website of the university or college where they have been admitted.

The respective institutions will provide admission letters, reporting dates, fee structures and other joining instructions.

Students are also advised to download their admission letters and present them on the reporting date indicated by their institution, together with any other required documents.

Speaking earlier Wednesday, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba noted that the centralized placement system has recorded remarkable growth since its introduction.

"I am pleased to announce that the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service has completed the 2026/2027 Placement Cycle of students to universities and colleges.

"Since 2014 when we began centralized placement under the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service, there has been significant growth and advancement in the placement sphere," he said.

Ogamba highlighted the increase in placements by comparing the inaugural exercise with the current cycle, saying the number of students admitted has more than quadrupled.

"To illustrate the growth, during its first ever placement in June 2014, KUCCPS placed only 72,338 students to universities and colleges, compared to 293,869 students who are being placed today," he added.

According to the placement results, 202,133 students secured admission to degree programmes, while 28,246 were placed at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

Another 500 students joined Diploma in Law (Paralegal) programmes, 765 secured admission to Kenya Utalii College, and 875 were placed in secondary Teacher Training College (TTC) programmes.

The ministry also disclosed that 8,915 candidates who qualified for degree programmes opted instead to pursue Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses.