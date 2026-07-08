Editor's Review Kenya Railways warned the public of a hoax website purporting to sell SGR tickets on its behalf.

On Wednesday, July 8, Kenya Railways issued a public notice warning Kenyans against a fake website purporting to sell SGR tickets on behalf of the corporation.

Kenya Railways stated that the website and other social media platforms were established to defraud Kenyans of their hard-earned money.

It told members of the public that all bookings for the Madaraka Express Passenger Service should be done through its official channels, including the Kenya Railways website.

"These fraudulent platforms are designed to deceive customers into making payments through unauthorised channels, resulting in financial loss and possible compromise of personal information.

"Members of the public are advised that bookings for the Madaraka Express Passenger Service should only be made through the following official channels, including online by visiting www.metickets.krc.co.ke," the statement read in part.

A file photo of the SGR Nairobi Terminus.



Kenya Railways added that passengers planning to travel on the Madaraka Express Passenger Service train can also book their tickets using the USSD code and at train stations countrywide.

"The Corporation will not be held liable for any issues arising from bookings or calls made outside the official channels listed above," the statement continued.

The firm informed the public that they can always verify communication from the Corporation by phone through the available customer service numbers.

The alert came weeks after Kenya Railways flagged several TikTok pages claiming to offer SGR booking and customer support services as being operated by fraudsters seeking to con travellers.

Among the accounts flagged were pages posing as 'SGR Online Booking Services,' 'SGR Booking Services,' and 'StandardGauge Railway Helpline.'

The pages display contact numbers and claim to offer Madaraka Express booking assistance, despite having no affiliation with Kenya Railways.

Kenya Railways clarified that it does not operate any official TikTok account and urged the public to avoid engaging with any profiles claiming to represent the corporation on the platform.

"Please note that these pages are managed by fraudsters who are out to con unsuspecting members of the public. Kenya Railways does not have an official TikTok account, and any accounts claiming to represent us on that platform are fake," the corporation said.