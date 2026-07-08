Editor's Review Gachagua dared Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to make good on his threat to tame him.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Leader Rigathi Gachagua dared Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to make good on his threat to tame him.

Speaking during a meeting with leaders from Westlands Constituency on Wednesday, July 8, Gachagua denied claims by CS Mukomen that he was inciting Kenyans, and specifically the people of the Mount Kenya region.

He maintained that he was only telling Kenyans the truth and declared that not even the CS could do anything to him about it.

"I heard him saying that I am inciting people. I want to tell you, I am telling the people the truth, and that truth is what they are calling incitement. There is nothing you can do to me, and there is nowhere you will take me," Gachagua stated.

The Former Deputy President made fresh allegations against President William Ruto. He accused him of targeting the Mount Kenya community for economic destruction.

A file photo of DCP's Rigathi Gachagua at his Wamunyoro home.



He claimed that Ruto had dumped all his allies from the Mount Kenya region, not just politicians, but businesspeople who funded his 2022 presidential campaign.

Gachagua warned Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah and all other leaders from the region who were in government that it was a matter of when, not if, they would be betrayed.

"He started with me, then went to Mithika Linturi and Justin Muturi. Mwangi Kiunjuri and Ichung'wah, you are next in line; he will deal with all of you. You should thank me for pushing for his removal," he stated.

Murkomen responded to the fresh allegations by the DCP Leader, stating that his recent remarks confirmed to Kenyans that Gachagua was on a mission to create an atmosphere of fear and siege in the Mount Kenya region with an aim of extorting from leading businesspeople.

"The businesses of those who refuse to yield to his intimidation and blackmail are targeted for looting and destruction by his gangs and goons.

"He is the biggest threat to national unity and the economy of our country. His utterances and criminal activities are being closely monitored by our security agencies, and we shall do everything to ensure that the people and their properties are protected," he stated.

Gachagua and Murkomen's online spat has been going on for a couple of days, with the two leaders engaged in a heated verbal exchange.

The DCP Leader accused the CS of sponsoring goons in the country and demanded his resignation. On his part, Murkomen claimed that Gachagua was the mastermind of the chaos witnessed in the Mount Kenya region during protests.