Editor's Review UDA dismissed as fake a viral social media post circulating online, warning the public against sharing fabricated statements designed to mislead Kenyans.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has dismissed as fake a viral social media post circulating online, warning the public against sharing fabricated statements designed to mislead Kenyans.

The fake post, which uses UDA’s branding, claims that the ruling party had identified 'moles' within its ranks and referenced Narok South MP Silvanus Kitilai Ntutu over alleged links to the Wamunyoro movement.

It further purported to state that such actions could not be accepted by the party.

In response, UDA distanced itself from the statement, saying it did not originate from the party and urged the public to rely only on its official communication platforms.

"Beware of fake statements and fabricated posts being circulated online using the UDA Party name and branding to mislead the public," the party said.

UDA also appealed to its members, supporters, and the wider public to verify information before sharing it online in an effort to curb the spread of misinformation.

"Always verify information through our official communication channels before sharing. We urge members, supporters, and the public to disregard this fake post and help stop the spread of misinformation," the party added.

File image of Narok South MP Silvanus Kitilai Ntutu

Meanwhile, Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Leader Rigathi Gachagua has dared Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to make good on his threat to tame him.

Speaking during a meeting with leaders from Westlands Constituency, Gachagua denied claims by Mukomen that he was inciting Kenyans, and specifically the people of the Mount Kenya region.

He maintained that he was only telling Kenyans the truth and declared that not even the CS could do anything to him about it.

"I heard him saying that I am inciting people. I want to tell you, I am telling the people the truth, and that truth is what they are calling incitement. There is nothing you can do to me, and there is nowhere you will take me," Gachagua stated.

The former Deputy President made fresh allegations against President William Ruto. He accused him of targeting the Mount Kenya community for economic destruction.

He claimed that Ruto had dumped all his allies from the Mount Kenya region, not just politicians, but businesspeople who funded his 2022 presidential campaign.

Gachagua warned Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah and all other leaders from the region who were in government that it was a matter of when, not if, they would be betrayed.

"He started with me, then went to Mithika Linturi and Justin Muturi. Mwangi Kiunjuri and Ichung'wah, you are next in line; he will deal with all of you. You should thank me for pushing for his removal," he stated.