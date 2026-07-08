Editor's Review Kenya Power announced scheduled electricity interruptions that will affect parts of nine counties, including Nairobi and Kiambu, on Thursday.

Kenya Power announced scheduled electricity interruptions that will affect parts of nine counties on Thursday, July 9.

In a notice on Wednesday, July 8, the company said the outages, meant to facilitate maintenance works, will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Nairobi County will experience power interruptions from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in parts of Kibera, including Raila Estate, Soweto Academy, Bombo Lulu, Kianda, and Olympic Estate.

Olympic Primary and Secondary Schools, Karanja Road, NHC Fort Jesus, Makina, Kisumu Ndogo, Gatwekera, Kibera Law Courts and nearby customers will also be affected.

The outage will also affect parts of South C, including Kongoni Primary, Nairobi South Hospital, Razana Hotel, Kaisungura Road, CID South C, Muhoho Avenue, Khalsa Schools, Mow Sports Club, Bellevue, Popo Road, Kenya Red Cross, KEBS, and Toyota Kenya.

KNEC South C, Kenya Re Estate, KPA Flats, Bandari Apartments, Next Gen Mall, Eka Hotel, Next Gen Park, Dafam Hotel, College of Insurance, Amboseli Estate, Highview Estate, Real Estate, Bypass, Ole Sereni Hotel and surrounding customers will also be affected.

In West Pokot County, electricity will be unavailable from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Lokichar and Konyao, affecting Orolwo, Lokichar, Timale, Kodich, Nakwijit, Karameri, Konyao, Kodera, Ngotut, Kasei, Losam, Natimeri, Kiwawa, Chelopoy, Alale and adjacent customers.

Kisii County will also experience a planned outage between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. in Nyamache, Borangi and Igare.

Areas affected include Nyamache Tea Factory, Borangi, Kegochi, Matierio, Nyamache Hospital, Mochengo, Nyoera, Tukiamwana, Igare, Emenwa, Nyamagwa Boys, Boitangare, Kiobegi, Nyabite, Nyamache Market and nearby customers.

In Nyeri County, power will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Othaya and Iriani, affecting Kihugiru, Nyamari, Wakaigi, Othaya Boys, Gatuya, Kahigaini, Kierere, Nduga, Iriani, Kairuthi, Ngunyi, Muroha, Waihara, Karega, Thuti, Thokoini, Kigumo, Githimbai, Kiriti, Kabebero, Kihuri, Kawadia, Thunguri, Kihuri Water Works and adjacent customers.

The outage will also affect Gitinga Village and Kamburaini, including Kamburaini Village, Gitinga Village, Gitinga Secondary School, Thumbui Farm, Kamburaini Dispensary, Ithiriro and surrounding areas.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Meru County will be affected from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with electricity supply suspended in Kaithe, Githongo and Mpuri.

The maintenance will affect Kaithe, Bible Baptist, Kinoru Minors, Chief Ikunyua, Irinda, Kirogine, Ntakira, Kianjuri Coffee Factory, Kianjuri Dispensary, Kainginyo Market, Kainginyo Boarding, Riiji Coffee Factory, Kinjo Market, Kinjo Secondary School, Kianthimbi, Hydro PSP, the whole of Mpuri, Kianthumbi, and Katheri Market.

Others are Kijijone, Kathiranga Market, Kathiranga Dispensary, Githongo Tea Factory, St. Theresas Primary and Secondary Schools, Githongo Market, Karugwa, Gancheke, Kibaranyaki Dispensary, Gikuune, Muli, Muruugi Primary School, St. Karoli Lwanga, Katheri Boys, Katheri Girls and adjacent customers.

Murang’a County will experience power interruptions from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Kahuhia, Mukangu and Kiria.

Customers in Kahuhia Girls, Kirogo Boys, Karuri Market, Mukangu Market, Kariciungu Coffee Factory, Gathinja Market and nearby areas will be affected.

In Kiambu County, KPLC has scheduled two maintenance exercises from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

One will affect Kiambaa, parts of Zambezi and Thamanda, including Kamuguga, Kanyajara, parts of Kerwa, Stephjoy, Utafiti, Kanyanjara and surrounding customers.

The second outage will affect JKUAT University and Juja Town, including New Wood Estate, Kalimoni Secondary School, Star of Hope Estate, Kwa Woria, Bristar Girls School, Theta Hotel, Faith Estate, Gate C, and St. Peters School.

Parts of Gachororo, Juja Police Station, Elmark Estate, Juja Main Stage, Green Field Estate, Juja Sewage, Juja South, Kanini Farm Estate, Kenyatta Road, Turraco Village, Superhighway Estate and adjacent customers will also be affected.

In Kilifi County, power will be unavailable from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Msabaha and Baraka Chembe.

The affected areas include Malindi Airport, Msabaha, Kizingo, Baraka Chembe, Kwachocha, Thalathameli, Malindi High, Takaye and surrounding customers.

Mombasa County will also experience electricity interruptions from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Jomvu Jitoni and Jomvu Alidina.

Areas affected include the whole of Jomvu, Sunpac, Aston Jomvu EPZ, Black Devil Village and adjacent customers.