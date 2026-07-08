Editor's Review Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Boss has expressed confidence that President Ruto will still be re-elected despite losing some support in the Mount Kenya region.

Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss has expressed confidence that President William Ruto will still be re-elected despite losing some support in the Mount Kenya region.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 8, Boss admitted that Ruto had lost some votes in the region, but stated that the gap would be filled by numbers from UDA's broad-based partners, ODM.

She claimed that the ODM strongholds remained locked and that their vote would be cast in favour of Ruto's re-election.

"Politics is about numbers. Right now, we have the ODM areas completely locked and remain very solid. What it does is even if we lose a few votes in Central Kenya, we have replaced them through the Broad-based government; it evens out," she stated.

The Deputy Speaker denounced fears that the ongoing internal wrangles in the ODM party would affect the numbers the outfit would bring into Ruto's vote basket.

A file photo of Uasin Gishu Woman Rep. Gladys Boss.

She added that the division within the party will only affect the contests for other elective seats like the Member of County Assembly, Member of Parliament, Senator, and Governor.

"It will not be an issue because those are personal squabbles that do not affect the Presidential vote because they are clear on who they want to vote for President," she added.

Her sentiments come amid concerns that the President had lost the great support he once enjoyed from the Mount Kenya Region.

However, the Head of State declared that he could still win over the region without the support of his impeached Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Ruto stated that once he officially starts campaigning for his re-election, he will tour the region to plead his case with the locals who voted for him overwhelmingly in 2022.

Gachagua opined that it would be impossible for his ex-boss to 'climb the Mountain' again. He added that he will personally lead the campaign against the incumbent President's re-election.

The DCP Leader reminded Ruto that he only became popular because leaders from the region, such as himself and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, convinced the people to embrace him.