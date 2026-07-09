Editor's Review Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has appointed six members to the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) Board.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has appointed six members to the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) Board.

In a special gazette notice dated Wednesday, July 8, 2026, CS Mbadi said the six members will serve on the board for three years.

The six include: James Mworia Mwirigi, Fahima Ali Ahmed Zein, Christopher Kibiu Maranga and Latoya Ouna.

The Treasury CS also appointed Lawrence Kibet and Mohammed Abdirahman Hassan to serve on the board.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 13 (1) of the National Infrastructure Fund Act, 2026, the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury appoints under sub-section (a); James Mworia Mwirigi, Fahima Ali Ahmed Zein, Christopher Kibiu Maranga, Latoya Ouna; under sub-section (b); Lawrence Kibet, Mohammed Abdirahman Hassan, to be Members of the National Infrastructure Fund Board, for a period of three years, with effect from the 8th July, 2026,” the notice read.

File image of CS John Mbadi.

This comes months after President William Ruto appointed CS Mbadi as the Chairperson of the National Infrastructure Fund Governing Council.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 1, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei confirmed that the appointments followed the enactment of the NIF Act.

"It is notified that His Excellency the President has appointed members to the Governing Council of the National Infrastructure presidential action follows the coming into force of the National Infrastructure Fund Act, 2026 (Act No. 4 of 2026) pursuant to Article 116 of the Constitution," the statement read.

In addition to Mbadi as Chairperson, statutory members include Central Bank Governor Kamau Thugge and Attorney-General Dorcas Agik Oduor.

The council also features independent members including Prof. Benedict Oramah, a prominent figure in African trade finance and former President of Afreximbank, who brings decades of continental and global expertise.

Other members include Faith Boinett, an advocate and governance expert; Paul Russo, a leading figure in Kenya’s banking sector; and Richard Etemesi, a seasoned financial services executive with international experience.

On March 9, President Ruto signed the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) Bill 2026 into law, paving the way for the establishment of the NIF.

NIF aims to mobilize Ksh5 trillion to shift infrastructure financing from a debt-driven model to a sustainable, investment-led approach.

It will fund the construction of national highways, expressways, railways, seaports and airports as stipulated by the NIF Act.