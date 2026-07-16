Editor's Review A father and his son have been sentenced to one year in prison each after admitting to assaulting a woman based on the belief that she had caused the son's genitals to disappear.

A Kilifi court has sentenced a father and his son to one year in prison each after they admitted assaulting a woman based on the false belief that she had caused the son's genitals to disappear through witchcraft.

In a statement on Thursday, July 16, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the two were convicted after pleading guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm.

"A father and his son were sentenced on Wednesday to a one-year jail term each for assaulting a woman on false claims of causing the disappearance of the son’s genitals," the statement read.

The court heard that Benson Ngala Daniel, 49, and his 19-year-old son, Ruphus Chai Ngala jointly and unlawfully assaulted Asha Samini, causing her bodily injuries.

The assault took place on July 5, 2026, at about 5.00 p.m. in Mdangarani village, Kauma Sub-county, Kilifi County.

Court proceedings established that the incident began after Ruphus encountered Asha while she was walking home from her farm.

"After greeting her, Asha asked him, "Uko sawa?” Ruphus later claimed he felt a cold rush down his body and alleged that Asha, who was wearing a Muslim robe, had made his genitals disappear," the statement added.

The court heard that Ruphus immediately contacted his father, Benson, who rushed to the scene and grabbed the woman.

The two then began assaulting her while accusing her of being responsible for the alleged disappearance, drawing a crowd that joined in attacking the victim.

Members of the public later rescued Asha before taking her, together with the accused, to Jaribuni Police Post.

Investigations later established that Ruphus' claims were entirely false after he underwent a medical examination.

"Police later escorted the accused to Jaribuni Dispensary, where he was examined, and a doctor also confirmed his genitals were intact and functioning well," the statement further read.

Following the incident, Asha was referred to Kilifi County Hospital for treatment and was issued with a P3 form the following day to document the injuries she sustained.

During mitigation, Benson asked the court for leniency, saying his wife was unwell and his children depended on him.

Ruphus, who is a Grade 9 student at Mrarani, also pleaded for mercy, requesting an opportunity to continue his education., who is a Grade 9 student at Mrarani, also pleaded for mercy, requesting an opportunity to continue his education.

File image of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)

However, Principal Prosecution Counsel Nancy Njeru urged the court to impose a stiff sentence, arguing that the father and son had placed the complainant's life in grave danger through their actions.

"The prosecution added that such cases of mob justice over alleged witchcraft had become prevalent at the Coast, leading to loss of lives and injuries," the statement noted.

In her sentencing, Wasike condemned the accused for promoting a dangerous and false narrative that endangered the complainant's life.

She stressed that communities must be discouraged from resorting to mob justice, noting that similar incidents had previously resulted in deaths, injuries and destruction of property.

Each of the two convicts was sentenced to one year's imprisonment effective July 7, 2026.

The court also directed that Asha continue receiving treatment at Kilifi County Hospital and that the Department of Gender provide her with psychosocial support.

This comes a day after four officials linked to the Nairobi County Government were charged in connection with the collapse of the Mamliz Towers construction project in South C, Nairobi, which claimed the lives of two people.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 14, the ODPP arraigned the four before the Milimani Chief Magistrate's Court, where they denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.

The DPP said the four accused persons were presented before the Milimani Chief Magistrate to answer two counts of manslaughter arising from the fatal building collapse.

"Abdishakur Muse Mohammed, Yussuf Mohammed Yussuf, Daniel Alphonse Odhiambo and Gideon Chege Gakundi, also known as Gideon Chege Mwangi, appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Caroline Mugo, where they were charged with two counts of manslaughter," the statement read.

According to the prosecution, the accused were responsible for the deaths of two victims after the Mamliz Towers building collapsed in South C, Lang'ata Sub-county, on January 2, 2026.

"Prosecution told court that on 2nd of January 2026, at South C in Lang'ata Sub-county, Nairobi County, the accused persons unlawfully caused the deaths of Ali Adan Galgalo Abdi and Hassan Huka following the collapse of the Mamliz Towers building," the statement added.

The DPP further accused two of the officials of preparing an unauthorized document relating to the development project.

"In addition to the manslaughter charges, the DPP charged Abdishakur Muse Mohammed and Yussuf Mohammed Yussuf with making a document without authority, contrary to Section 357(a) of the Penal Code," the statement further read.

The prosecution alleged that the two fraudulently created a notification approving an application for a change of user for the development despite lacking legal authority to do so.

"Prosecution alleges that on 23rd March 2023 at an unknown location within the Republic of Kenya, the two accused, without lawful authority or excuse, fraudulently made a notification approving Application No. PLUPA-BPM-002115N, purporting to authorize a change of user for the development," the statement continued.

According to the ODPP, they were also charged with uttering a false document after allegedly uploading the forged approval notification to the National Construction Authority's online project registration portal while presenting it as a genuine document issued by Nairobi City County Government.