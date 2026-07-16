Editor's Review Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have recovered 200 suspected stolen mobile phones.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have recovered 200 suspected stolen mobile phones.

In a statement on Thursday, July 16, DCI said the phones were recovered in Viken Thirty Village by detectives based at the Kasarani Police Station in Nairobi County.

According to the DCI, the detectives launched the operation at an abandoned iron sheet store following a credible tip-off.

The sleuths recovered 120 mobile phones that were still intact and another 80 that had been dismantled.

“Detectives from the Kasarani Police Station have recovered 200 assorted mobile phones following a well-coordinated, intelligence-led operation in Viken Thirty Village.

“Acting upon a credible tip-off, the detectives swiftly cordoned off an abandoned iron sheet store. Inside, they unearthed the cache of mobile phones, comprising 120 units still intact and 80 that had been dismantled,” read the statement in part.

File image of recovered suspected stolen mobile phones.

Detectives from the Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) processed the scene and collected evidence that will aid in investigations.

DCI mentioned that the recovered phones were taken to the National Police Service Forensic Laboratory (NPFSL), where detectives from the Cybercrime and Digital Forensics Unit will carry out forensic examinations to establish their ownership and facilitate their return to the rightful owners.

Further, DCI said it is pursuing crucial leads to identify and arrest suspects behind the phone theft syndicate.

“Meanwhile, detectives are pursuing intelligence leads to trail and apprehend the individuals behind this phone theft syndicate,” DCI added.

This comes days after the National Police Service (NPS) announced the arrest of two suspects believed to be part of a criminal syndicate involved in mobile phone theft, hacking, and the illegal resale of stolen devices in Bungoma County.

In a statement on Saturday, July 4, the service said investigations had uncovered a sophisticated operation targeting mobile phone users in the county.

"Investigations into mobile phone theft and related cyber-enabled crimes have led to the arrest of two suspects linked to a phone theft and hacking syndicate operating within Bungoma County," the statement read.

NPS explained that the arrests came after weeks of investigations that eventually led detectives to a shop in Kimilili Town.

According to NPS, during the raid, officers recovered over 73 mobile phones suspected to have been stolen from members of the public.