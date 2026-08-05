Editor's Review NPS has issued a statement following the death of 19-year-old Erick Otieno, a boda boda rider from Mathare, Nairobi, who died shortly after being released from police custody at Muthaiga Police Station.

The National Police Service (NPS) has issued a statement following the death of 19-year-old Erick Otieno, a boda boda rider from Mathare, Nairobi, who died shortly after being released from police custody at Muthaiga Police Station.

Otieno was detained on Sunday, August 2, and was later taken to Mama Margaret Uhuru Hospital after his release, where he was pronounced dead.

His family accused police officers of assaulting him during detention and alleged that despite his complaints of injuries, officers refused to release him in time to seek medical treatment.

A post-mortem conducted on Tuesday, August 4, established that Otieno died from internal bleeding and a ruptured spleen caused by blunt force trauma.

In its statement, NPS said investigations into the circumstances surrounding Otieno's death were initiated immediately after receiving reports of his passing.

The service added that the matter has since been handed over to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

"Upon receiving the report of his passing, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations promptly initiated inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. The investigations have now been taken over by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority," the statement read.

NPS stated that it would fully cooperate with IPOA as the independent agency conducts investigations into the incident.

"The National Police Service remains steadfast in its commitment to cooperating with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority in conducting a thorough, impartial and timely investigation," the statement added.

File image of Muthaiga Police Station

NPS also conveyed its sympathies to Otieno's family and thanked them, together with members of the public, for their cooperation during the ongoing investigations.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the late Mr. Otieno, and we are grateful for the continued cooperation and support extended by the family and members of the public," the statement further read.

This comes days after IPOA secured two murder convictions against police officers in separate cases involving fatal shootings in Nakuru County.

In a statement on Thursday, July 30, the authority said the convictions were delivered by the High Court in Nakuru in separate judgments concerning incidents that occurred in 2016 and 2017.

IPOA confirmed that both officers have since been found guilty of murder and are awaiting sentencing.

The first conviction related to Police Constable Francis Kiarie, who was found guilty of two counts of murder over the fatal shooting of John Maina and Charles Kariuki.

"On 6th July 2026, the High Court convicted Police Constable Francis Kiarie on two counts of murder for the fatal shooting of John Maina and Charles Kariuki," the statement read.

The killings occurred on December 3, 2016, at Mercy Njeri Shopping Centre in Nakuru, where the two victims were fatally shot.

The second case involved Administration Police Constable (APC) Isaac Lekachuma, who was convicted of murdering Emmanuel Makokha in a separate fatal shooting.

"In a separate judgement delivered on 9th July 2026, the High Court convicted APC Isaac Lekachuma, formerly attached to Salgaa AP Post, of the murder of Emmanuel Makokha, who was fatally shot on 2nd October 2017," the statement added.

The incident took place at Salgaa Trading Centre in Nakuru, where Makokha was shot and killed on October 2, 2017.