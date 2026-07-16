Editor's Review Activist and mobilizer Allans Ademba has been arrested.

Activist and mobilizer Allans Ademba has been arrested.

In an update on Thursday, July 16, he said that he was apprehended in Ol Kalou and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in the town.

"I’ve been arrested. I'm at Ol Kalou DCI," he wrote on social media platform X.

Prior to his arrest, Ademba was covering the closely-watched Ol Kalou by-election.

In a separate social media post, he alleged that only residents who voted in the 2022 General Election were being permitted to cast their ballots in the ongoing by-election.

"Ol Kalou residents have turned out in large numbers to vote. Note: Only those who voted in 2022 are being allowed to vote. The newly registered voters are not allowed to vote as per the IEBC Rules," he claimed.

The polling stations were opened on Thursday, July 16, at 6:00 AM, with several locals already in line to vote for the next MP.

The by-election got off smoothly in the Huruma polling station with the locals forming steady long queues to exercise their rights.

The exercise is also going on smoothly in Silanga polling station, AC Primary School and at Rurii Polytechnic.

File image of voters lining up to vote in the Ol Kalou by-election

The by-election has attracted 9 candidates, including Samuel Muchina Nyagah of UDA and Sammy Kamau Ngotho of DCP.

Others are Edwin Muchiri (PNU), Stephen Wanyoike of the National Liberal Party (NLP), Wilson Mwaniki Kigwa (Jubilee), Timothy Kamau Kariuki (PRM), Edward Mwaniki (Kenya Moja Movement), Abdifatah Hussein Abdullahi (FPK) and Rachael Wangui Njoroge (PDP).

Notably, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has showered praise on mothers and young people after turning out in numbers to participate in the OL Kalou by-election.

In a statement, he credited mothers for guiding the locals in exercising their democratic right.

"To our mothers, I have no words to express my joy that you have guided us well so that we shall never betray our people," read the statement in part.

The DCP party leader also applauded the youth in Ol Kalou for accompanying and protecting elderly voters in the mini poll.

"To our young men, thank you for waking up early to protect and escort your parents and your parents' age mates to go and vote. That is your cardinal duty in our society, and I am very proud of you," Gachagua stated.

At the same time, Gachagua urged Ol Kalou locals who are yet to vote in the by-election to turn up and participate in the exercise by 11:00 AM.

For those still at home, please hurry up and cast your vote, the very vote that we are waiting for to restore our dignity as a people. As I guided in my address to the people of Olkalou through Inooro TV, all those who believe in our cause must have voted by 11 A.M," he stated.

Further, Gachagua said the elderly voters should return home after voting, while younger people should remain vigilant to safeguard the by-election.

"As our mothers and the elderly go back home to wait for the declaration of victory, the young and strong will remain behind, vigilant and alert, to make sure the will of the people is safeguarded," the former DP added.