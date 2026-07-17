Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has congratulated Sammy Kamau Ngotho after winning the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has congratulated Sammy Kamau Ngotho after winning the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

In a statement on Thursday, July 16, Gachagua said Ngotho’s win in the mini poll reflected the will of the electorate.

“Congratulations, Hon. Sammy Douglas Kamau Waweru, on your historic election as the Member of Parliament for Ol Kalou Constituency.

“You have won by a resounding margin, reflecting the unmistakable voice of the people. We thank the Almighty God for this great victory,” said Gachagua.

The former DP urged Ngotho to serve the people diligently and effectively represent their interests in the National Assembly.

File image of Sammy Kamau Ngotho.

“Hon. Kamau, please go and serve your people diligently, and represent them well,” Gachagua stated.

The DCP party leader also thanked Ol Kalou residents for electing DCP's first Member of Parliament.

Gachagua praised Ol Kalou locals for rejecting what he termed attempts to influence their voting choice through development promises.

“Once again, I am grateful to the people of Ol Kalou for accepting to add me as an extra soldier to join the great army that I lead in the defence of Kenyans. I have been struggling with 18 soldiers but with great results; now I have 19, things will be much better,” he stated.

Further, Gachagua hailed Nyandarua Senator John Methu and Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia who led the DCP campaigns in Ol Kalou.

“I salute our campaign leaders, Hon. John Methu and Hon. Wanjiku Muhia Ngatha, for their outstanding leadership and guidance throughout the three-month campaign. I was deeply impressed by the way you organized and led us,” he remarked.

The Former DP also commended allied MPs, Senators, MCAs and volunteers for their efforts during the campaigns.

In addition, Gachagua announced he would visit Ol Kalou on Friday to personally thank the locals for electing Ngotho.

Ngotho won the Ol Kalou by-election after garnering 35,440 votes, flooring UDA’s Samuel Muchina Nyagah who finished second with 5,450 votes.

Jubilee Party’s Wilson Mwaniki Kigwa got 198 votes, Stephen Wanyoike Waithaka of NLP got 103 votes while Edwin Kariiri Muchiri of PNU got 28.

Abdifatah Hussein Abdullahi of FPK received 19 votes, Edward Mathenge Mwaniki of KMM got 16 votes and Rachael Wangui Njoroge of PDP came in last with 11 votes.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) returning officer in OL Kalou, Antony Njiraine, declared Ngotho as the winner and presented him with the certificate.