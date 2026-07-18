Editor's Review Lawyers will stay away from courts nationwide on 22 July, with the LSK also targeting courts linked to judicial officers facing corruption or misconduct complaints.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has announced a nationwide boycott of court proceedings scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026, as it steps up pressure for greater judicial accountability and reforms within the justice sector.

In a statement issued to members, LSK said advocates across the country will stay away from court, adding that the action will extend to specific courts presided over by judicial officers facing corruption or misconduct complaints.

"The Society shall undertake a nationwide boycott of court proceedings on Wednesday, 22nd July, 2026," the LSK said.

It added that it will also carry out "targeted physical boycotts of courts presided over by Judges and Judicial Officers who have obtained court orders stopping or otherwise preventing the Judicial Service Commission or the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission from exercising their constitutional mandates."

The boycott is among several resolutions adopted by the Society following consultations with the Judiciary, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), and members of the Bar over persistent challenges affecting the administration of justice.

According to the LSK, advocates raised concerns over judicial accountability, delays in determining cases, registry inefficiencies, case management, the working environment for lawyers, and the overall efficiency and integrity of the justice system.

File image of LSK President Charles Kanjama.



While reaffirming its commitment to the independence of the Judiciary and the rule of law, the Society said the resolutions are intended to strengthen accountability, promote institutional reforms, and improve the administration of justice.

The Council also urged advocates to remain united and professional as it implements the resolutions, saying the measures are aimed at advancing a more transparent, efficient, and accountable justice system for both legal practitioners and the public.

The boycott announcement comes a week after the Society organised a march in Nairobi on 10 July to protest the deaths of two advocates in separate incidents.

The demonstration followed a statement issued by the Society on 8 July confirming that the body of advocate Esther Wairimu Keige had been found after weeks of searching.

The LSK described the development as tragic, noting that it came just two days after advocate Edward Muthee Kariuki was found dead outside his home in Athi River.

On 10 July, lawyers led by LSK President Charles Kanjama assembled outside the Supreme Court before marching to the National Police Service headquarters at Vigilance House, where they presented a petition to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

Among their demands were an independent, transparent and comprehensive investigation into the deaths of Keige and Muthee, a forensic audit of Kenya Forest Service land linked to Keige's legal work, and regular public updates on the progress of the investigations.