Editor's Review KAWU has issued a seven-day strike notice over the consistent violation of labour agreements by four employers.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has issued a seven-day strike notice over the consistent violation of labour agreements by four employers.

Speaking on Friday, July 17, KAWU Secretary General Moses Ndiema confirmed that the strike will involve staff employed by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, Kenya Airways, Kenya Airports Authority and Jambojet.

Ndiema accused the four organisations of persistently violating the collective bargaining agreements signed between the institutions and their workers.

He revealed that the strike notice takes effect on Monday, July 20, and warned that failure to address their concerns would lead to disruption in the aviation industry.

"We want a prosperous aviation sector, but that cannot be achieved at the detriment of workers' rights. We cannot allow that!

A file photo of KAWU SG Moses Ndiema



"We will show them that the power resides with us, not with them. Seven days from Monday, July 20, you are likely to face inconveniences and run into challenges if you are to use any of our facilities in this country," the KAWU SG reiterated.

The Union's strike notice came barely four months after they called off a two-day strike that paralysed air traffic across the country in February 2026.

The workers resumed their duty after the Union, the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Transport and the employers agreed to a return-to-work formula.

The Union has been battling with aviation employees for months over the plight of its members. In February, the Union workers paralysed operations in all airports across the country for two days.

Elsewhere, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has announced a nationwide boycott of court proceedings scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026, as it steps up pressure for greater judicial accountability and reforms within the justice sector.

In a statement issued to members, LSK said advocates across the country will stay away from court, adding that the action will extend to specific courts presided over by judicial officers facing corruption or misconduct complaints.

It added that it will also carry out "targeted physical boycotts of courts presided over by Judges and Judicial Officers who have obtained court orders stopping or otherwise preventing the Judicial Service Commission or the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission from exercising their constitutional mandates."