Editor's Review The president noted that Gachagua's impeachment paved the way for unity and inclusivity in the country.

President William Ruto has revisited the impeachment of his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua, hailing Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse for coming up with the motion.

While speaking to grassroots leaders from Makueni County who called on him at State House Nairobi Friday, July 18, the president recognised Mutuse for what he said was helping him fight tribalism and ethnic hatred.

According to the president, Gachagua had epitomised retrogressive politics founded on ethnic bigotry.

He suggested that Mutuse's initiative to impeach Gachagua was a noble one and could only be undertaken by bold leaders like the MP.

The impeachment, according to the president, paved the way for unity and inclusivity in the country, suggesting that Gachagua had been a stumbling block.

"Mwengi Mutuse did some work for me that not all men can do. Fighting tribalism and ethnicity is difficult, but Mutuse did it. Kenya owes you. You stood firm so that we can have the opportunity to bring all Kenyans together," the president said.

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse; he initiated the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in late 2024.

On October 1, 2024, Mutuse introduced a notice of motion containing various allegations against Gachagua, pledging to present proof for every charge while rallying backing from fellow lawmakers.

The impeachment petition highlighted purported grave constitutional violations, inflammatory remarks, a failure to properly execute his duties as Ruto’s deputy, the controversial accumulation of wealth exceeding KSh 5.7 billion, and breaches of local and global legal frameworks, such as the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

The initiative to remove Gachagua from his position secured signatures from 291 Members of Parliament.

Following the debate, the National Assembly voted in favor of the impeachment, subsequently forwarding the case to the Senate for review.

In the Senate, the case was interrogated, with Gachagua later avoiding his cross-examination, but the Senate proceeded with voting in favour of the impeachment in his favour.