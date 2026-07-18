Editor's Review Kenya Met has forecast rainfall in several parts of the country over the next five days, with intermittent cool and cloudy conditions also expected in parts of central and eastern Kenya.

The Kenya Meteorological Service has forecast rainfall in several parts of the country over the next five days, with intermittent cool and cloudy conditions also expected in parts of central and eastern Kenya between Sunday, July 19 and Thursday, July 23.

According to the forecast issued on Saturday, July 18, rainfall is expected in a number of counties, while residents in parts of Garissa, Marsabit, Meru, Embu, Machakos, Makueni, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu and Nairobi should prepare for periods of cool and cloudy weather.

Along the Coast, light showers are expected in Mombasa, Kilifi and Lamu on several mornings and nights during the forecast period, although sunny intervals will dominate afternoons.

Kwale and Tana River will largely experience sunny conditions with isolated light showers on some mornings.

In the northeastern counties of Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit and Isiolo, mostly sunny conditions are expected, with temperatures remaining high, particularly in Mandera where daytime temperatures are forecast to reach 37°C throughout the five-day period.

The central highlands and eastern region, including Meru, Tharaka-Nithi, Embu, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a and Kiambu, will generally experience sunny intervals, although some counties are likely to receive light rain or showers from midweek. Cool mornings are also expected, with minimum temperatures dropping to as low as 5°C in Nyandarua.

Residents in the Rift Valley and North Rift counties, including West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Baringo, Laikipia and Nakuru, should expect light afternoon showers on several days, while sunny intervals will prevail during mornings.

Nakuru is forecast to receive moderate showers on Sunday before lighter rainfall later in the week.

File image of KMD Director Edward Muriuki

In western Kenya, counties such as Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia, Siaya and Kisumu are expected to experience light afternoon showers on multiple days, particularly from Monday through Thursday.

Similar conditions are forecast for Kericho and Bomet.

The Lake Victoria and South Nyanza region, including Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii and Nyamira, is also likely to receive light afternoon showers on several days, while mornings will remain mostly sunny.

Homa Bay may experience light rain on Monday morning before sunny conditions return later in the day.

Earlier this month, Kenya Met issued a weather outlook for the month of July.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 1, KMD predicted that most parts of the country will be generally dry and sunny during the month.

"Kenya Meteorological Service Authority indicates that this July 2026, several parts of the country will be generally dry and sunny," read the forecast in part.

However, the department said intermittent cool and cloudy conditions accompanied by light rains are expected to prevail in counties in the Central Highlands and Nairobi area.

Counties in the Southeastern lowlands, Western Kenya and Central Rift Valley will also experience the intermittent cool and cloudy conditions.

The weatherman also predicted below-average rainfall in the Highlands west of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Central and Southern Rift Valley during the month.

"Counties in the Highlands west of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Central and Southern Rift Valley are likely to receive below average rainfall," KMD stated.

Further, the Met Department announced that the northwestern region is likely to remain generally dry in July, with a few areas bordering Uganda and South Sudan experiencing occasional rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Coastal region is expected to receive near to above average rainfall.