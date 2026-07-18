Editor's Review Kuria had led UDA's campaign in Ol Kalou, overseeing a raft of development projects that were rolled out, perhaps in an effort to woo voters to the ruling party's candidate.

Former Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has broken his silence after the United Democratic Alliance (UDA)'s loss in the Ol Kalou by-election.

In a statement Saturday, July 16, Kuria revealed that he had phoned the MP-elect, whom he congratulated and reassured that all government development projects in the constituency will continue, despite the poor showing of the UDA candidate in the July 16 by-election.

Kuria had led UDA's campaign in the constituency, overseeing a raft of development projects that were rolled out in the run-up to the polls in an effort to woo voters to the ruling party's candidate. The strategy failed to sway the electorate, who handed DCP a landslide victory.

Sammy Kamau of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) was declared winner after garnering over 35,000 votes. UDA's Samuel Muchina trailed distantly, polling slightly over 5,000 votes.

"This morning I have called MP Elect Hon Kamau Ngotho to congratulate him for his resounding victory. The people of Ol Kalou have spoken and it is clear Hon Ngotho has the overwhelming support of the people of Ol Kalou," he said.

Former Trade CS Moses Kuria in a past political rally.

Kuria, who has been coordinating development projects in Ol Kalou on behalf of the national government, gave a detailed 20-point breakdown of ongoing initiatives that he said would not be affected by the electoral outcome.

The projects include the construction of Nyandarua University, tarmacking of the Ithagani-Nyaituga-Ngorika-Kanyiriti and Lake Olbolosat access roads, and continued operation of the Nairobi-Gilgil-Ol Kalou-Nyahururu railway line for both cargo and passenger service.

Other projects he listed include the completion of 36 electrification schemes, connection of homes to water through Central Rift Water Works Agency and Ol Kalou Water Company, and the refilling of 20,000 LPG gas cylinders at designated retail outlets by the National Oil Company of Kenya.

On agriculture, Kuria said 100,000 avocado seedlings planted in the region were still maturing, with farmers expected to begin exporting to China within two years.

He also cited the Gwa Kiongo Dam irrigation scheme, blue economy projects on Lake Ol Bolosat, and milk coolers issued to Ol Kalou Dairy and NYOTA programme beneficiaries as initiatives that would proceed unaffected.

Other commitments listed include completion of the Mashujaa Wing at JM Kariuki Hospital, Ol Kalou Stadium, affordable housing projects including the NHC development and Rurii TVET hostels, modernisation of three local markets, five ward-based digital hubs, smartboards and laptops in schools, and continuation of the Climate Worx youth employment programme until contracts lapse.