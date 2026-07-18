Editor's Review TSC has cautioned teachers and members of the public against a fake notice circulating online claiming to announce the implementation of the July 2026 salary increment.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has cautioned teachers and members of the public against a fake notice circulating online claiming to announce the implementation of the July 2026 salary increment.

In an update on Saturday, July 18, the commission flagged the purported circular as fake, urging the public not to rely on the information.

The forged document is addressed to all TSC teachers and claims to communicate the implementation of the second phase of the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) salary increment.

It further alleges that the government had allocated Ksh8.4 billion to facilitate salary adjustments, teacher promotions and the employment of Junior Secondary School teachers on permanent and pensionable terms.

The fake notice also claims that due to delays in implementing the revised salaries, the increments would not reflect in the July 2026 payslips but would instead be processed in the August 2026 payroll alongside arrears.

This comes days after TSC warned the public against a fake letter circulating on social media claiming that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) had rejected the proposed Career Progression Guidelines for teachers.

On Monday, July 6, TSC put up a post on its social media pages, urging members of the public to disregard the document.

The forged document falsely claims that SRC had reviewed TSC’s proposed Career Progression Guidelines and declined to approve them, allegedly citing affordability, sustainability, and fiscal constraints.

It further purports to direct TSC to revise and resubmit the proposal.

File image of Acting TSC CEO Evaleen Mitei

Prior to that, TSC dismissed as fake a viral poster circulating online claiming that the commission is recruiting 46,000 teachers on permanent and pensionable terms.

The poster, which has been widely shared on social media platforms, alleges that TSC had opened applications for thousands of teaching positions across primary, junior, and secondary schools.

The advert further outlined eligibility requirements and application procedures, prompting reactions from members of the public seeking employment opportunities.

However, in a statement on Monday, June 15, TSC clarified that the advertisement is not genuine and warned Kenyans against falling for misleading information online.

"Reference is made to the above circulating poster. Please note that the information is misleading and fake," the commission stated.

TSC urged the public to verify recruitment notices and other official communication through its verified platforms to avoid being misled by fraudulent posts.

"You are always advised to rely on official communication relayed through the TSC official channels i.e. TSC Website (tsc.go.ke); Facebook (TSC KENYA) and X (@TSC_KE)," the coThe Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has cautioned teachers and members of the public against a fake notice circulating online claiming to announce the implementation of the July 2026 salary increment.

In an update on Saturday, July 18, the commission flagged the purported circular as fake, urging the public not to rely on the information.

The forged document is addressed to all TSC teachers and claims to communicate the implementation of the second phase of the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) salary increment.

It further alleges that the government had allocated Ksh8.4 billion to facilitate salary adjustments, teacher promotions and the employment of Junior Secondary School teachers on permanent and pensionable terms.

The fake notice also claims that due to delays in implementing the revised salaries, the increments would not reflect in the July 2026 payslips but would instead be processed in the August 2026 payroll alongside arrears.

This comes days after TSC warned the public against a fake letter circulating on social media claiming that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) had rejected the proposed Career Progression Guidelines for teachers.

On Monday, July 6, TSC put up a post on its social media pages, urging members of the public to disregard the document.

The forged document falsely claims that SRC had reviewed TSC’s proposed Career Progression Guidelines and declined to approve them, allegedly citing affordability, sustainability, and fiscal constraints.

It further purports to direct TSC to revise and resubmit the proposal.

Prior to that, TSC dismissed as fake a viral poster circulating online claiming that the commission is recruiting 46,000 teachers on permanent and pensionable terms.

The poster, which has been widely shared on social media platforms, alleges that TSC had opened applications for thousands of teaching positions across primary, junior, and secondary schools.

The advert further outlined eligibility requirements and application procedures, prompting reactions from members of the public seeking employment opportunities.

However, in a statement on Monday, June 15, TSC clarified that the advertisement is not genuine and warned Kenyans against falling for misleading information online.

"Reference is made to the above circulating poster. Please note that the information is misleading and fake," the commission stated.

TSC urged the public to verify recruitment notices and other official communication through its verified platforms to avoid being misled by fraudulent posts.

"You are always advised to rely on official communication relayed through the TSC official channels i.e. TSC Website (tsc.go.ke); Facebook (TSC KENYA) and X (@TSC_KE)," the commission added.mmission added.