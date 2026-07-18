Editor's Review Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has announced a Ksh200,000 reward for information that could help locate three men who reportedly went missing in June.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has announced a Ksh200,000 reward for information that could help locate three men who reportedly went missing in June.

In a statement on Saturday, July 18, Sonko identified the missing men as Michael Oloo Osoro, Evans Otieno Omondi, and Macmillan Kiarie Mugo, and appealed to members of the public with credible information to come forward.

"I am appealing to anyone with credible information on the whereabouts of Michael Oloo Osoro, Evans Otieno Omondi, and Macmillan Kiarie Mugo, who disappeared in June.

"I am offering a Ksh200,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of any of them. Your identity will remain strictly confidential," the statement read.

Sonko also appealed to the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to clarify whether the three men could be in lawful custody, urging that their families be informed if that is the case.

"I also appeal to the Inspector General of Police and all security agencies: if these young men are in lawful custody, kindly inform their families. If they are suspected of any offence, let them be taken to court as required by the Constitution," the statement added.

File image of Mike Sonko and the victims' family

This comes months after Sonko announced the arrest of the main suspect linked to the murder of Michael Omworo Ombui, the Mathare father who was stabbed to death while taking his young son to school.

Ombui, popularly remembered as Baby James’ father, was attacked in January 2025, in Mathare Area 4 settlement.

In a statement on Monday, May 25, Sonko revealed that the suspect had been traced and arrested in Migori after months on the run.

"Ali, the main suspect who allegedly brutally stabbed to death the late Michael Omworo Ombui, father to Baby James, in Mathare while taking the child to school, has finally been arrested in Migori where he was hiding," he said.

Sonko said details surrounding the killing deeply affected him, especially claims that the suspect mistreated the child’s lunch after the attack.

"What broke my heart most was learning that after committing the heinous act, he allegedly went ahead and kicked away the lunchbox containing ugali and omena meant for Baby James’ lunch," he added.

Sonko added that the incident motivated him to personally follow up on the matter until the suspects were arrested.

"That level of cruelty deeply touched me and pushed me to personally intervene and closely follow up on the case until justice finally started taking its course," he further said.

The former governor also commended officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based in Ruaraka for their efforts in pursuing the case.

"I sincerely thank the DCI officers based at Ruaraka for the good job, commitment, and swift action in ensuring all the suspects have now been brought to book," he concluded.