Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has opened investigations into incidents of violence and disruption reported during the Ol Kalou by-election.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has opened investigations into incidents of violence and disruption reported during the Ol Kalou by-election.

In a statement on Sunday, July 19, the agency said investigations will also examine reports of the involvement of armed and hooded individuals during the electoral period.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into incidents of violence and disruption reported during the Ol Kalou by-election, including the involvement of armed and hooded individuals," the statement read.

The DCI said detectives were pursuing various leads as part of efforts to establish what happened and bring those responsible to justice.

"Detectives are actively pursuing all credible leads through forensic examination of available evidence, analysis of digital material, witness interviews and other investigative processes to identify and apprehend those responsible," the statement added.

The investigations will target all individuals found to have been involved in planning, financing, inciting or participating in the alleged criminal acts, regardless of their status or political affiliations.

"The DCI affirms that all persons found to have planned, financed, incited or participated in the criminal acts will be brought to justice. No individual will be exempt from the due process of the law on account of status, position or political affiliation," the statement further read.

The DCI said it would provide further updates as the investigations progress.

File image of DCI headquarters

Meanwhile, Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia has mourned two men who were allegedly killed after the hotly contested Ol Kalou by-election.

In a statement on Saturday, July 18, Muhia said the two young men were victims of violence after exercising their democratic right to vote for candidates of their choice.

"I am deeply saddened and outraged by the tragic loss of the two young men in Ol Kalou. Their only mistake was exercising their right to vote for their candidate of choice," she wrote.

Muhia condemned the alleged violence, saying those behind the incidents targeted their own people.

She also claimed that several politicians, including herself, had been marked but were spared by what she described as God's mercy.

"It is deeply disturbing that those who orchestrated such violence did it against their own people. Most of us were also marked, but God's mercy covered us. We know we angered you, but we are sorry, we had to do it for Kenyans," she added.

Muhia said she believed that violence and the use of armed goons would eventually come to an end in the country.

She also sent a message of condolence to the families of the two deceased men, naming them as James and Zachary.

"Very soon, the goons and the guns will be history in this country. May peace and protection be over our country.To the families, we stand with you during this difficult time. RIP James and Zachary, you died fighting a rogue system," she concluded.