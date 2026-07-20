Editor's Review Infotrak Research has distanced itself from a purported opinion poll circulating on social media that predicted a UDA victory in the Ol Kalou by-election.

Infotrak Research has distanced itself from a purported opinion poll circulating on social media that predicted a UDA victory in the Ol Kalou by-election.

The image, which bears Infotrak’s branding, claimed to show UDA candidate Samuel Muchina leading the race with 54.6 percent support, ahead of DCP candidate Sammy Ngotho at 41.0 percent.

However, in a notice on Sunday, July 19, the research firm clarified that it had no involvement in the survey.

"A poll currently circulating online regarding the Ol Kalou Member of Parliament by-election is not from our organization. We did not conduct, commission, publish, or endorse the poll," the notice read.

Infotrak urged members of the public to exercise caution before sharing election-related information and to rely only on its official communication channels for authentic polling data.

"We urge the public to verify information through our official communication channels before sharing it. Our polls are only released on our verified social media platforms and official website," the notice added.

File image of voters lining up to vote in the Ol Kalou by-election

This comes a day after Moses Kuria issued a statement on UDA's loss in the Ol Kalou by-election.

In an update on Saturday, July 16, he revealed that he had phoned the MP-elect, whom he congratulated and reassured that all government development projects in the constituency will continue, despite the poor showing of the UDA candidate in the July 16 by-election.

"This morning I called MP Elect Hon Kamau Ngotho to congratulate him for his resounding victory. The people of Ol Kalou have spoken and it is clear Hon Ngotho has the overwhelming support of the people of Ol Kalou," he said.

Kuria, who had been coordinating development projects in Ol Kalou on behalf of the government, gave a detailed 20-point breakdown of ongoing initiatives that he said would not be affected by the electoral outcome

The projects include the construction of Nyandarua University, tarmacking of the Ithagani-Nyaituga-Ngorika-Kanyiriti and Lake Olbolosat access roads, and continued operation of the Nairobi-Gilgil-Ol Kalou-Nyahururu railway line for both cargo and passenger service.

Other projects he listed include the completion of 36 electrification schemes, connection of homes to water through Central Rift Water Works Agency and Ol Kalou Water Company, and the refilling of 20,000 LPG gas cylinders at designated retail outlets by the National Oil Company of Kenya.

In agriculture, Kuria said 100,000 avocado seedlings planted in the region were still maturing, with farmers expected to begin exporting to China within two years.

He also cited the Gwa Kiongo Dam irrigation scheme, blue economy projects on Lake Ol Bolosat, and milk coolers issued to Ol Kalou Dairy and NYOTA programme beneficiaries as initiatives that would proceed unaffected.

Other commitments listed include completion of the Mashujaa Wing at JM Kariuki Hospital, Ol Kalou Stadium, affordable housing projects including the NHC development and Rurii TVET hostels, modernisation of three local markets, five ward-based digital hubs, smartboards and laptops in schools, and continuation of the Climate Worx youth employment programme until contracts lapse.