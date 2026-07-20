Editor's Review Ol Kalou Member of Parliament Sammy Ngotho has called on President William Ruto to sack Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

Ol Kalou Member of Parliament Sammy Ngotho has called on President William Ruto to sack Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

Speaking on Sunday, July 19 night, Ngotho advised the Head of State to appoint a sober person to head the Ministry of Interior.

Ngotho cited the alleged use of armed goons during the Ol Kalou by-election, warning that such incidents undermine democracy and threaten the country's stability.

“The President, you owe it to Kenyan to have a peaceful country; we don’t want to go the Haiti way. It is such a shame seeing goons running during election day with arms.

“You need to call the house to order. Sack the Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, and bring in someone sober,” he stated.

File image of Ol Kalou MP Sammy Kamau Ngotho.

Ngotho also said President Ruto should prioritize peace in the country ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“President Ruto, you have a big mandate; you may not perform economically, but you owe it to Kenyans to have a peaceful transition come 2027; most probably you are going home in 2027,” the Ol Kalou MP added.

This comes after two men were allegedly killed after the hotly contested Ol Kalou by-election.

Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia on Saturday claimed that the two young men were victims of violence after exercising their democratic right to vote for candidates of their choice.

"I am deeply saddened and outraged by the tragic loss of the two young men in Ol Kalou. Their only mistake was exercising their right to vote for their candidate of choice," she wrote.

Muhia condemned the alleged violence, saying those behind the incidents targeted their own people.

She also claimed that several politicians, including herself, had been marked but were spared by what she described as God's mercy.

"It is deeply disturbing that those who orchestrated such violence did it against their own people. Most of us were also marked, but God's mercy covered us. We know we angered you, but we are sorry; we had to do it for Kenyans," she added.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into incidents of violence and disruption reported during the Ol Kalou by-election.

The investigative agency noted that detectives are pursuing various leads as part of efforts to establish what happened and bring those responsible to justice.