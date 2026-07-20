Editor's Review The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers have thwarted multiple suspected terrorist attacks and destroyed four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Lamu County.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers have thwarted multiple suspected terrorist attacks and destroyed four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Lamu County.

In a statement on Monday, July 20, KDF said the IEDs were concealed along key supply routes used by both security personnel and civilians.

“In a series of successful operations, KDF troops thwarted multiple terrorist plots after discovering and safely neutralizing four concealed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along Major Supply Routes (MSRs), along critical corridors used by both security forces and local communities in the area of responsibility,” read the statement in part.

In the first incident, KDF soldiers were on a route clearance and link-up patrol when they detected a concealed pressure plate IED.

The troops immediately secured the area and safely destroyed the IED, preventing what could have been a deadly attack.

Collage photo of a destroyed IED.

“Demonstrating vigilance and operational expertise, the soldiers immediately secured the area and conducted a controlled detonation, rendering the explosive harmless and preventing what could have been a potentially devastating attack,” KDF stated.

Days later, KDF soldiers, while conducting another routine route clearance and dominance patrol, uncovered three additional concealed IEDs along major supply routes in the Sarira area.

According to KDF, the devices were located approximately 5.1 kilometers, 8.27 kilometers and 8.4 kilometers apart.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists were deployed to the scene and safely disposed of all three explosives without casualties or damage.

KDF pointed out that the repeated discovery of IEDs highlights the continued reliance by terrorists on hidden explosives following sustained military pressure that has weakened their ability to launch conventional attacks.

“It also highlights the effectiveness of intelligence-driven operations, systematic route clearance procedures and the professionalism of KDF personnel, whose constant vigilance continues to deny hostile actors the freedom to operate,” KDF added.

This comes days after officers from the elite Special Operations Group (SOG) killed 11 Al Shabaab militants near the Kenya-Somalia border.

In a statement on Monday, July 13, the Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said the SOG officers targeted an Al-Shabaab makeshift camp.

CTP noted that about 30 Al Shabaab terrorists were planning to carry out a terror attack in Mandera County.

“An intelligence-led operation was carried out on an Al-Shabaab makeshift camp near the Kenyan border by SOG team.

“The ground assault with aerial support was launched on the terrorists numbering about 30 fighters who were preparing to carry out a terror attack in one of the border villages in Mandera County,” CTP stated.

According to CTP, 11 militants were gunned down during the early operation while seven others sustained serious injuries.

The SOG officers recovered three PKM machine guns and 409 rounds of ammunition.

Other Al Shabaab fighters fled across the border into Somalia following the operation on their camp.