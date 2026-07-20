Editor's Review Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has celebrated the traditional marriage ceremony of her son, Don, and his partner, Yvonne.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has celebrated the traditional marriage ceremony of her son, Don, and his partner, Yvonne.

In an update on Sunday, July 19, Waiguru shared her joy after the couple marked their Ngurario ceremony, congratulating them as they began a new chapter in their lives together.

"Congratulations, our son Don, and our daughter Yvonne, on your Ngurario. Seeing you both come together in love and commitment fills our hearts with immense joy and gratitude," she wrote.

File image of the traditional ceremony

Waiguru urged the couple to remain guided by the values of love, respect, faith and kindness as they continue their journey together.

"May the values that brought you here, love, respect, faith, and kindness, continue to guide you, and may you always choose each other as you begin this new chapter," she added.

File image of the traditional ceremony

Waiguru welcomed Yvonne into the family, saying they were blessed to have her and were looking forward to sharing the journey with the couple.

"Yvonne, welcome warmly into our family. We are blessed to have you, and we look forward to sharing this journey with you both," she further said.

File image of the traditional ceremony

Waiguru concluded by expressing her love for the couple and excitement ahead of their wedding ceremony.

"We love you dearly and look forward to the wedding. Harusi tunayo!" she concluded.

File image of the traditional ceremony

This comes months after Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's son, Michael Mudavadi, tied the knot with his lover Ann Nixxie Nyaguthii in a colourful wedding ceremony.

The wedding ceremony, which was held at the Jockey Club in Nairobi on Saturday, April 25, was attended by politicians and high dignitaries.

Among the attendees were Mama Ida Odinga, Higher Education Principal Secretary Beatrice Inyangala, Diaspora Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu and former Attorney General Amos Wako.

During the wedding, the groom donned a green three-piece suit paired with a white blazer, a white dress shirt, and a dark green tie.

The bride, on the other hand, wore a white wedding gown featuring subtle floral embroidery and a white veil.

In a statement after the wedding, Mudavadi celebrated his son’s wedding, describing the occasion as a moment of immense joy and gratitude for his family.

He expressed gratitude after witnessing his son marry his partner, calling the ceremony a significant milestone not just for the couple but for both families.

“As a father, few moments compare to seeing your child step into a new season of life grounded in love, maturity, commitment, and purpose.

“This day was not only a celebration of two remarkable souls becoming one, but also the beautiful coming together of two families connected by love, respect, faith, and shared values,” he said.

Mudavadi offered prayers and well wishes to the newlyweds, expressing hope that their marriage would be anchored in faith and strengthened by patience, wisdom, and enduring love.

He also wished them a home filled with peace, laughter, understanding, and loyalty throughout their lives together.

“May your home be built on peace, laughter, understanding, loyalty, and unconditional love through every season of life,” he said.

Further, Mudavadi thanked friends, family, and distinguished guests who attended the colourful ceremony

"Mama Tessie and I, together with our entire family, sincerely thank our friends, distinguished guests, and all those who joined us to celebrate this special occasion. Your presence, warm wishes, prayers, and fellowship made the day even more meaningful and unforgettable," be added.