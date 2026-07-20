Editor's Review The security detail of East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Kanini Kega has allegedly been withdrawn.

The security detail of East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Kanini Kega has allegedly been withdrawn.

In a statement via his X handle on Monday, July 20, Kega claimed that his official security detail had been withdrawn.

“My security has been withdrawn. But I have God,” the EALA MP wrote.

However, Kega did not explain when the move took effect and the circumstances surrounding the alleged withdrawal of his security.

This comes a week after Kega claimed that he narrowly escaped an attack from unknown gunmen in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County.

File image of EALA MP Kanini Kega.

Speaking on the night of Monday, July 13, the EALA MP alleged that he was being tracked by about 10-armed men.

“I have been attacked, and I just escaped by the grace of God. I have been told that there were about 10 gun-wielding police officers who have been tracking us from Ol Kalou,” he claimed.

Kega noted that he was less than a kilometer from the Ol Kalou shopping centre when a double-cab allegedly blocked his vehicle.

The lawmaker said his instincts alerted him to danger moments before one of the occupants pointed a gun at him.

After escaping the first roadblock, Kega encountered another vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado without number plates, blocking the road about 500 meters ahead.

The EALA MP said they again swerved the vehicle and managed to evade the unknown gunmen.

“We sped off, and about 500 meters we found another Toyota Prado without a number plate blocking the road. We also swerved and sped off towards Nyahururu. They pursued us; it was only that my vehicle was a little bit faster than theirs and we were able to evade them,” Kega recounted.

The former Kieni MP said he sought refuge at a shopping centre between Ol Kalou and Ol Jororok where he hid in one of the shops.

Kega claimed that the gunmen found where he had parked his vehicle and broke all the windows.

The EALA MP was among former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allies who campaigned for DCP’s candidate in the Ol Kalou by-election Sammy Kamau Ngotho.