Editor's Review The Ministry of Lands has announced the expansion of the Ardhisasa digital land management platform to additional registration sections and blocks in Mombasa.

The State Department for Lands and Physical Planning has announced the expansion of the Ardhisasa digital land management platform to additional registration sections and blocks in Mombasa.

In a statement on Monday, July 20, the government said the new areas would be onboarded onto the live digital platform from July 20, as part of the ongoing digitisation of land services in the coastal city.

"The State Department for Lands and Physical Planning hereby informs all members of public seeking services from Mombasa Land Office that; following the rollout of Ardhisasa in Mombasa Island on 21st July 2025 for Mombasa/Block XVI and Mombasa/Block XVII, further progress has been achieved and additional registration sections/blocks are now ready for onboarding onto the live digital platform with effect from 20th July, 2026," the statement read.

The registration sections and blocks covered by the latest expansion are Mombasa/Block XLV, Mombasa/Block XVI, Mombasa/Block XIII, Mombasa/Block XXXI, Mombasa/Block XXIX, Mombasa/Block XXXIII, and Mombasa/Block XXXIV.

Others are Mombasa/Block XIV, Mombasa/Block XVII, Mombasa/Block XV, Mombasa/Block XXX, Mombasa/Block XLII, Mombasa/Block XII, Mombasa/Block XXIII, and Mombasa/Block XLVII.

"All stakeholders - including landowners, practitioners, and members of the public - are advised to submit applications for the above registration sections/ blocks through the live Ardhisasa platform," the statement added.

The department announced that manual processing of transactions for the affected registration sections and blocks would end from July 20.

File image of Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome

This comes days after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja gazetted the Development Control Policy 2026, which is aimed at curbing unplanned developments and restoring order in the capital.

In a statement on Friday, July 17, he said the policy provides a clear and predictable development framework that protects residential neighborhoods, public spaces and the environment.

Sakaja noted that the policy will guide development approvals by clearly defined zoning regulations, height limits, density controls, environmental safeguards and infrastructure capacity.

"Under the new policy, development approvals will be guided by clearly defined zoning regulations, building height limits, density controls, environmental safeguards and infrastructure capacity.

"New developments will also be aligned with the availability of essential services such as water, sewerage systems and road networks to prevent undue strain on existing infrastructure," he said.

Sakaja also described the policy as a key pillar of his administration’s vision to build a well-planned, modern and livable capital city.

"Our city is growing rapidly, and we must ensure that this growth is orderly, sustainable and benefits all residents. This policy gives Nairobi a clear roadmap to eliminate chaotic development while protecting communities and supporting responsible investment," he added.

The policy was developed through extensive public participation involving resident associations, professionals, developers and local communities.