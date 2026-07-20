Editor's Review Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Mohamed Abdullahi Sharawe is dead

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Mohamed Abdullahi Sharawe is dead.

In a statement on Monday, July 20, Eldas Member of Parliament Adan Keynan confirmed the passing away of Sharawe.

Keynan mourned the late Sharawe as a distinguished statesman and elder whose life was marked by integrity and unwavering dedication to public service.

“It is with profound sorrow that I join the nation in mourning the passing of Eng. Mohamed Abdullahi Sharawe, a distinguished statesman, accomplished engineer and an enviable elder whose life was defined by integrity, humility and unwavering commitment to public service,” Keynan stated.

The Eldas lawmaker extended condolences to Sharawe's family, friends and former colleagues.

File image of Wafula Chebukatia and late Mohamed Abdullahi Sharawe.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, relatives, friends, former colleagues and all Kenyans whose lives were enriched by his remarkable service and exemplary character.

“May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings, grant him Jannatul Firdaus and bless his family with strength, comfort and patience during this difficult time,” Keynan stated.

The late Sharawe had an extensive career and held several senior government positions, including Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Roads and Public Works and later in the Ministry of Research, Technical Training and Applied Technology during the administrations of former Presidents Daniel Arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki.

He also served as the chairperson of the Special Presidential Committee on Muslim Concerns during Kibaki’s administration.

Sharawe then served as commissioner of both the Interim Independent Boundaries Review Commission (IIBRC) and the inaugural Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) until 2016.

Sharawe and the other inaugural IEBC commissioners were forced to leave office IN 2016 following sustained opposition-led protests that demanded the reconstitution of the electoral commission.

Following their exit, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta reconstituted IEBC and appointed a new team led by the late Wafula Chebukati.