Editor's Review Police Officers have arrested two suspects and recovered 105 assorted mobile phones, two laptops, and several mobile phone accessories.

Police Officers have arrested two suspects and recovered 105 assorted mobile phones, two laptops, and several mobile phone accessories during a raid in Madogo Township, Garissa County.

In a statement on Monday, July 20, the National Police Service (NPS) said the raid was carried out at an establishment along Mums Street following intelligence.

“A police operation targeting the illicit trade in suspected stolen electronic devices culminated in the recovery of 105 assorted mobile phones, two laptops, and an assortment of mobile phone accessories during a raid conducted along Mums Street in Madogo Township, Garissa County.

“The operation was mounted following information linking the establishment to the handling of suspected stolen property,” read the statement in part.

During the raid, the police officers recovered the suspected stolen electronic devices and arrested the two suspects who are believed to be involved in the illicit trade.

File image of the recovered suspected stolen phones.

NPS said the two suspects were placed in lawful custody and are awaiting arraignment as investigations continue.

“The duo was placed in lawful custody pending arraignment, while investigators continue to trace complainants whose stolen devices may be among the recovered items,” NPS added.

This comes days after Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) recovered 200 suspected stolen mobile phones.

In a statement on Thursday, July 16, DCI said the phones were recovered in Viken Thirty Village by detectives based at the Kasarani Police Station in Nairobi County.

According to the DCI, the detectives launched the operation at an abandoned iron sheet store following a credible tip-off.

The sleuths recovered 120 mobile phones that were still intact and another 80 that had been dismantled.

“Acting upon a credible tip-off, the detectives swiftly cordoned off an abandoned iron sheet store. Inside, they unearthed the cache of mobile phones, comprising 120 units still intact and 80 that had been dismantled,” read the statement in part.

Detectives from the Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) processed the scene and collected evidence that will aid in investigations.

Meanwhile, the recovered phones were taken to the National Police Service Forensic Laboratory (NPFSL) where detectives from the Cybercrime and Digital Forensics Unit will carry out forensic examinations to establish their ownership and facilitate their return to the rightful owners.