Editor's Review Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has said that an estimated Ksh100 million spent during the Ol Kalou campaign was not sourced from government funds.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has said that an estimated Ksh100 million spent during the Ol Kalou campaign was not sourced from government funds.

Speaking on Monday, July 20, Ruku said the money was instead raised by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, alongside contributions from other well-wishers who supported the campaign.

"The money that was spent, which I estimate was probably Ksh100 million, was not government money. It was UDA party money, along with contributions from other well-wishers who wanted to support the campaign," he said.

Ruku further maintained that the government does not have access to public funds for use in political campaigns.

"The government does not have access to public funds for campaign purposes," he added.

File image of Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has opened investigations into incidents of violence and disruption reported during the Ol Kalou by-election.

In a statement on Sunday, July 19, the agency said investigations will also examine reports of the involvement of armed and hooded individuals during the electoral period.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into incidents of violence and disruption reported during the Ol Kalou by-election, including the involvement of armed and hooded individuals," the statement read.

The DCI said detectives were pursuing various leads as part of efforts to establish what happened and bring those responsible to justice.

"Detectives are actively pursuing all credible leads through forensic examination of available evidence, analysis of digital material, witness interviews and other investigative processes to identify and apprehend those responsible," the statement added.

The investigations will target all individuals found to have been involved in planning, financing, inciting or participating in the alleged criminal acts, regardless of their status or political affiliations.

"The DCI affirms that all persons found to have planned, financed, incited or participated in the criminal acts will be brought to justice. No individual will be exempt from the due process of the law on account of status, position or political affiliation," the statement further read.