Editor's Review KUCCPS has announced the opening of a fresh application window for degree programmes, giving eligible KCSE candidates another opportunity to secure university placement.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has announced the opening of a fresh application window for degree programmes, giving eligible Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates another opportunity to secure university placement.

In an update on Monday, July 20, the service said the application exercise targets Kenyan citizens from the KCSE 2022, 2023 and 2024 cohorts who meet the eligibility criteria but have not previously benefited from KUCCPS placement to degree programmes.

According to KUCCPS, applicants must have attained a minimum mean grade of C+ (plus), qualifying them for degree programmes, and must also meet the specific subject requirements for the course they wish to pursue.

The placement service noted that the application window is only open to candidates who have not previously been placed by KUCCPS.

However, an exception has been made for applicants who were earlier placed in Teachers Training Colleges (TTCs), the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) and the Kenya School of Law (KSL), allowing them to apply for degree programmes through the current application exercise.

KUCCPS is encouraging all eligible candidates who missed the earlier university application process to take advantage of the opportunity.

File image of KUCCPS CEO Agnes Wahome

Meanwhile, Kenya Power has announced industrial attachment opportunities for continuing students seeking practical work experience during the September to November 2026 intake.

In a notice on Monday, the company said the programme is part of the government's commitment to youth empowerment by providing students with hands-on workplace experience.

According to Kenya Power, the attachment programme will run for a maximum of three months, from September through November 2026, with successful applicants expected to undertake the placement on a full-time basis.

The opportunities are open to students pursuing Bachelor’s Degree, Diploma and selected Craft Certificate programmes.

For Bachelor’s Degree and Diploma students, both technical and non-technical courses are eligible.

Craft Certificate opportunities are available to students pursuing Electrical and Electronics Engineering (Power Option), Mechanical/Automotive Engineering, Building and Civil Engineering, and Plumbing.

To qualify, applicants must be continuing students enrolled in accredited learning institutions and pursuing the specified programmes.

They must also be available full-time for the three-month attachment period, possess a valid introduction letter from their respective learning institution, and have valid personal accident insurance covering the entire attachment period.

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications online through the Kenya Power website under the Public Information tab and the Career Opportunities section.

The company said all applications must be received by Monday, July 27.