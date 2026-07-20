Editor's Review Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei has dismissed speculation linking him to an elective bid in the 2027 General Election.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei has dismissed speculation linking him to an elective bid in the 2027 General Election.

The clarification came after an old campaign poster resurfaced online, showing Sing'Oei alongside President William Ruto during the 2022 General Election campaign.

The poster branded him as a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate for the Trans-Nzoia gubernatorial race.

In a response on Monday, July 20, Sing'Oei distanced himself from claims that he is planning to contest for an elective position in 2027.

"Just to be clear: I have no interest in seeking any elective office in 2027," he wrote.

Sing'Oei said his attention remains on his current responsibilities in government and on supporting national development efforts rather than pursuing elective politics.

"I am singularly focused on advancing Kenya’s interests in my current position, advancing select community initiatives and supporting the realization of the government’s transformative agenda," he added.

File image of Korir Sing'Oei

This comes two weeks after Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok dismissed as fake a widely circulated graphic claiming he had endorsed Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii for a second term ahead of the 2027 polls.

The fabricated image alleged that Bitok had announced his support for Bii's re-election bid and declared his own intention to run for office in 2032.

However, in an update on Tuesday, July 7, Bitok rejected the claims, describing the image as fabricated and poking fun at its poor grammar.

"If I were making such a major announcement, I promise it wouldn’t begin with, 'after several consideration and meeting…' Fake alerts deserve better grammar. Kindly disregard this fabricated image," he wrote.

Prior to that, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi had revealed that he has no plans to contest any elective position in 2027.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, July 1, Mbadi said his focus is on serving in the Cabinet through the election period.

"I am intending to remain a Waziri until after August 2027. I am not going to run for any elective position," he said.

Mbadi added that he hopes to continue serving in government beyond the 2027 elections if President William Ruto is re-elected.

"I am hoping the President, after winning the election, will give me an appointment," he added.