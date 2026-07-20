Editor's Review Huduma Kenya has announced the expansion of extended service hours to Makueni Huduma Centre, allowing residents to access government services from 7:00am to 7:00pm.

Huduma Kenya has announced the expansion of extended service hours to Makueni Huduma Centre, allowing residents to access government services from 7:00am to 7:00pm.

In a statement on Monday, July 20, the agency said the new operating hours take effect on Monday, July 20, bringing the number of Huduma Centres offering extended services to 21 nationwide.

Huduma Kenya said the move is intended to improve access to essential government services for citizens who may be unable to visit service centres during the traditional 8:00am to 5:00pm working hours.

"This development makes Makueni the 21st Huduma Centre nationwide to adopt extended service hours, a move aimed at enhancing access to essential government services for citizens whose schedules fall outside the ordinary 8:00am-5:00pm window," the statement read.

The agency said the extended hours were introduced with the daily activities of Makueni residents in mind, particularly farmers and small-scale traders whose work often begins early and extends into the evening.

"The extended hours initiative is tailored to the needs of Makueni’s residents, many of whom are engaged in farming, horticulture and small-scale trade.

"Farmers who begin their day early in the fields can now process government documents before sunrise duties, while traders and horticultural producers who spend long hours at local markets can access services in the evening without disrupting their business," the statement added.

File image of the Makueni Huduma Centre

Huduma Kenya encouraged residents of Makueni and neighbouring areas to take advantage of the extended operating hours.

"Citizens in Makueni and surrounding areas are encouraged to visit the Huduma Centre between 7:00am and 7:00pm, Monday to Friday and experience government services that fit their schedule," the statement further read.

This comes over a week after Huduma Kenya introduced sign language interpretation services in 20 Huduma Centres.

In a notice on Wednesday, July 1, Huduma Kenya said the initiative is aimed at ensuring deaf customers receive the support they need when seeking services at the Huduma Centres.

"A new month brings endless possibilities. Did you know that we have sign language interpreters to support our deaf customers at select Huduma Centres?" Huduma asked.

The Huduma Centres offering sign language interpretation services include Mombasa, Siaya, Nakuru, Kakamega, Vihiga, Makadara, Bungoma, City Square, Eastleigh and GPO in Nairobi CBD.

Others are Homa Bay, Isiolo, Kibra, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisumu, Laikipia, Marsabit, Nyeri and Samburu.

Prior to that, the government had announced plans to expand access to retirement and pension services through Huduma Centres across the country.

In an update on Monday, June 29, Huduma Kenya said the initiative follows a partnership between the Huduma Kenya Secretariat and the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) Kenya.

Huduma Kenya said RBA has begun training Huduma Centre staff to assist members of the public with retirement planning and pension-related inquiries.

"Kenyans will soon access retirement and pension services closer to home, following new training for Huduma Centre staff," the statement read in part.