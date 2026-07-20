Editor's Review The Judiciary noted that it does not consider a boycott of court proceedings an appropriate or proportionate response to the concerns raised.

The Judiciary has called out the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) over plans to boycott court proceedings on Wednesday, July 22.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 21, by Judiciary Spokesperson Paul Ndemo, he termed the decision by LSK and its affiliated lawyers to shun court sessions in certain courts or those presided over by certain judges as inappropriate.

Ndemo explained that the standoff could cause major interference for lawyers and clients who had cases in court. He declared that despite the scheduled protest by lawyers, the courts would remain open on the given day.

"The Judiciary does not consider a boycott of court proceedings to be an appropriate or proportionate response to the concerns raised. Such action would primarily prejudice litigants and other court users whose matters are scheduled for hearing and determination.

"The Judiciary assures the public that all courts throughout the Republic will remain open and will continue hearing and determining matters as scheduled on Wednesday, 22 July 2026," the statement read in part.

A file photo of the Judiciary Spokesperson Paul Ndemo



Ndemo hoped that the LSK would consider the long-standing relationship between the society and the Judiciary, even as the two parties work on resolving the issues of concern.

He recounted five previous occasions when they had resolved their concerns amicably and intimated that there was a planned meeting between the Judiciary and the LSK.

"A further consultative meeting involving the Judicial Service Commission, the Council of the Law Society of Kenya, and representatives of the Senior Counsel Bar is scheduled for31 July 2026, the statement continued.

The Spokesperson defended the Judiciary's independence, stating that all judges and judicial officers are subject only to the Constitution and the law, and thus shall not be subject to the control or direction of any person or authority.

Nonetheless, he acknowledged that there were complaints raised against some Judges, Judicial officers and staff, alongside supporting information.

He stated that the JSC and the Judiciary Ombudsman would use the information to conduct a fair probe into the complaints, and where misconduct is established, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

The Spokesperson maintained that any officer against whom a complaint has been made is entitled to due process, adding that public accusations cannot substitute for a fair investigation or displace the constitutional and statutory procedures established for addressing complaints.

Ndemo also disclosed that the judiciary was effectively addressing the case backlog menace and increasing efficiency.

The statement came days after LSK President Charles Kanjama declared that advocates across the country will stay away from court, adding that the action will extend to specific courts presided over by judicial officers facing corruption or complaints of misconduct.

Kanjama added that LSK would also carry out "targeted physical boycotts of courts presided over by Judges and Judicial Officers who have obtained court orders stopping or otherwise preventing the Judicial Service Commission or the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission from exercising their constitutional mandates."