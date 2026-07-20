Editor's Review United Green Movement (UGM) Presidential flagbearer David Maraga has established his Presidential Campaign Secretariat as he advances preparations for his 2027 presidential bid.

United Green Movement (UGM) Presidential flagbearer and former Chief Justice David Maraga has established his Presidential Campaign Secretariat as he advances preparations for his 2027 presidential bid.

In a statement on Monday, July 20, UGM said the campaign secretariat, based in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, will be led by Mkawasi Mcharo and David Makali, who have been assigned responsibilities in strategy, policy, diaspora affairs and communication.

"United Green Movement Presidential Flagbearer, Chief Justice (Emeritus) David Maraga, announced today the official establishment of his Presidential Campaign Secretariat in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, headed by two senior officials: Mkawasi Mcharo and David Makali," the statement read.

Mcharo will serve as Co-Executive Director of the Presidential Campaign Secretariat, where she will oversee strategy, policy and diaspora affairs, while Makali will serve as the campaign's Communication Coordinator.

"As the Co-Executive Director of the Presidential Campaign Secretariat, Mcharo will handle Strategy, Policy and Diaspora affairs, while Makali joins the Campaign as its Communication Coordinator," the statement added.

UGM said Mcharo brings more than two decades of leadership and management experience to the campaign, alongside her academic background and work on social justice and governance issues.

"A distinguished scholar and Instructor on War and the Emergence of Nations, Language and Performing Arts, Mcharo brings to the Campaign over two decades of experience in leadership and management, critical for this new phase of the campaign," the statement noted.

Mcharo has been involved in social justice and governance matters and is a founding member and former Chair of the Kenya Community Abroad, an organisation based in the United States.

In that role, she was involved in efforts to advance diaspora participation in Kenya's constitutional framework, including dual citizenship, and initiated the first Kenya Presidential Debate.

She is also a prolific writer whose articles have been published in Kenyan and international media.

Mcharo holds a Master of Arts in Theatre Arts from Hunter College in New York, a Master of Arts in Diplomacy from Norwich University in Vermont and a Bachelor of Arts in Literature from the University of Nairobi.

Her doctoral research, which she began at Howard University in Washington, DC, focuses on political belonging and the emergence of nations.

On the other hand, UGM described Makali as a veteran media professional and political communication specialist with extensive experience in civil society, mainstream media and alternative journalism.

"Makali is a strategic and political communication specialist with a reputation for high professional integrity earned over 30 years in civil society as well as mainstream and alternative media journalism," the statement further read.

According to the party, Makali has held senior editorial management positions and worked as a communications consultant for various organisations.

He is also a renowned editor and political analyst with experience in press freedom, human rights and governance.

Makali was awarded the 2025 Press Freedom Warrior Award by the Kenya Editors Guild.

He was also imprisoned in 1994 over his journalistic work and was recognised by Amnesty International as a Prisoner of Conscience.

In 1999, Makali was abducted in Nairobi, tortured and abandoned at Karura Forest after publishing an exclusive report implicating senior government officials in drug trafficking and money laundering activities.

The campaign said Makali's academic background includes journalism and political science qualifications from Columbia University, the University of Nairobi and Moi University.

"Makali holds a Master of Science in Journalism from Columbia University, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism & Mass Communication, University of Nairobi and a Bachelor of Arts (Political Science), Moi University," the statement concluded.

File image of David Makali

This comes weeks after Maraga warned Kenyans against electing President William Ruto for a second term in the 2027 polls.

Speaking during a Linda Mwananchi rally in Kisii on Friday, July 3, Maraga argued that Ruto had failed to lead the country.

He accused the Head of State of blatantly disregarding the Constitution and undervaluing human life, citing his 'shoot on the foot' order to police officers.

Maraga also condemned the alleged looting of public resources and the extravagance of the current regime.

"Kenyans asked me to unite with other leaders who want to take the country back to where it is. Kenya is a very rich country, but the issue of theft of public funds is what is killing us.

"Kenyans, please listen to me. It would be a tragedy if Ruto came back as president on August 10, 2027. We will not have a country; Kenya will not be the same," he stated.