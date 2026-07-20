Editor's Review Gachagua said he did not intend to share any votes with his former boss in the August 10, 2027 polls.

Democracy for the Citizens Party Leader, Rigathi Gachagua, has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto will only manage to get two percent of the total votes cast in the Mount Kenya Region in 2027.

Speaking on Monday, July 20, Gachagua said he did not intend to share any votes with his former boss in the August 10, 2027 polls.

He added that the people would finally punish him for the atrocities he allegedly committed against them despite them voting for him overwhelmingly in 2022.

"What angers the Mountain most about Ruto is killing Gen Zs, deploying goons, attacking us in church, and destroying our businesses. That is why we will not allow you beyond 2 percent. We cannot," Gachagua declared.

The DCP Leader told the leaders from the vote-rich region, whom he hosted in Wamunyoro, that he would be disappointed if the President got more than 1,000 votes in any constituency in Mount Kenya.

A file photo of DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua.

"Go and tell our people that we will be offended as your leader if William Ruto gets more than 1,000 votes in any constituency in our region. We will have rendered ourselves fools," he directed.

Gachagua added that he would only excuse cosmopolitan constituencies such as Ruiru, but capped the number of votes Ruto should get at between 2,000 and 3,000.

Meanwhile, he also rallied the leaders from teh region to begin early preparations to protect the vote from the region, asking them to emulate the plan by Nyandarua Senator John Methu and Kipipiri Member of Parliament, Wanjiku Muihia.

"I will allow him a few votes in Ruiru because it is cosmopolitan, maybe 2,000 or 3,000, and in Ruiru. You need to start early preparation for vote protection just as Senator Methu and MP Muhia did."

"We used to allow the women and the old to vote first, and then the young people later, but now we have changed because of the man that we are dealing with, a very vicious man," he stated.

Gachagua boldly claimed that he would split the Kalenjin vote 50/50 with the Head of State.

He reckoned that the results of the Ol Kalou by-election were a message not only from the residents but also from the Kenyan population, which unanimously rejected President Ruto.