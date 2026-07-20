Editor's Review Kenya has established a resident diplomatic mission to the Holy See, a move aimed at strengthening the country’s diplomatic relations with the Vatican.

Kenya has established a resident diplomatic mission to the Holy See, a move aimed at strengthening the country’s diplomatic relations with the Vatican.

Speaking on Monday, July 20, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said President William Ruto had appointed Kenya's first ambassador to the Holy See as part of the establishment of the mission.

"Kenya has established a resident mission to the Holy See with President Ruto appointing a practicing catholic as our first ambassador," he said.

Mudavadi said Kenya’s relationship with the Catholic Church remained strong and was reflected across different levels of leadership and society.

"Kenya’s partnership with the Catholic church remains strong from the highest levels of leadership to parishes across the country," he added.

File image of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi

This development comes days after Kenya opened its High Commission in Kingston, Jamaica, marking a significant milestone in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 15, the Kenya High Commission in Kingston announced the commencement of its operations

"A historic milestone for Kenya-Jamaica relations. The High Commission of the Republic of Kenya has officially commenced operations in Kingston, Jamaica," the statement read.

The mission also confirmed that Kenya's High Commissioner, Mwenda Karisa, arrived in Jamaica to officially begin her diplomatic assignment.

"On Monday, July 13, Mwenda Karisa, the High Commissioner arrived in Kingston to begin her tour of duty," the statement added.

Upon her arrival, Karisa was welcomed by senior Jamaican government officials alongside staff from the Kenyan High Commission.

"She was received at the Airport by Amb. Franz Hall, Under Secretary in Jamaica's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and staff of the High Commission," the statement further read.

According to the mission, members of the Kenyan diaspora in Jamaica also turned out to receive the High Commissioner.

"She was also received by the Kenyan diaspora, whose enthusiastic reception reflected the excitement surrounding the opening of Kenya's first resident mission in Jamaica," the statement noted.

Kenya said it is committed to working closely with Jamaica to expand cooperation and build on the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

"Kenya looks forward to working closely with the Government and people of Jamaica to advance our shared priorities and further strengthen the enduring friendship between our two nations. to deepen political, economic, cultural and people-to-people ties," the statement concluded.