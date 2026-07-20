Editor's Review Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has revealed that the Raila Odinga Mausoleum is expected to be completed within the next two months.

Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has revealed that the Raila Odinga Mausoleum is expected to be completed within the next two months.

Oburu made the announcement on Monday, July 20, after hosting a delegation of government officials and other leaders at K’Jaramogi, where the groundbreaking ceremony for the historic project was held.

"Today at K’Jaramogi, alongside my son, Raila Odinga Junior, My younger brother Isaac Odinga and family members present, we were honored to host a distinguished delegation of leaders to our home.

"This monumental project is officially underway and is scheduled for completion in the next two months, ahead of the anniversary of Rtd. Hon. Raila Odinga this October," he wrote.

The delegation included Cabinet Secretaries Wycliffe Oparanya of Cooperatives and MSMEs and Soipan Tuya of Defence, as well as Principal Secretaries Patrick Mariru of Defence and Ummi Bashir of Culture, the Arts and Heritage.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Matthew Owili, representatives of the National Museums of Kenya and other leaders and stakeholders also attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

In a statement after the event, Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya said the mausoleum was part of the government's efforts to preserve Kenya's history and honour Raila's contribution to the country.

"The Mausoleum reflects the Government's commitment to safeguarding our nation's historical memory by honouring a leader whose lifelong contribution to national unity, constitutional reforms, democratic governance and public service has left an enduring imprint on Kenya's political journey," she wrote.

File image of Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya

Tuya added that the Ministry of Defence was coordinating the implementation of the project in partnership with other government institutions.

"The Ministry of Defence is overseeing the project management of this national monument in collaboration with relevant Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including the National Museums of Kenya," she added.

This comes weeks after Nairobi West Member of County Assembly Rex Omolleh proposed that the proposed Raila Odinga monument be erected at the Supreme Court Roundabout.

In a letter shared by ODM on Friday, June 26, Omoleh wrote to the Nairobi County Assembly Clerk to amend his motion for the establishment of the monument in honour of the Late Raila Odinga.

"This is to propose the following amendment by deteting the words 'a strategic place at Uhuru Park' and substituting it with the words 'the Supreme Court Roundabout'," the letter read in part.

In his proposal, the MCA explained that the former Premier should be honoured and recognised for his outstanding service to Kenyans.

Omolleh explained that throughout the departed ex-ODM Leader's life, he made several contributions to Kenya's development as a country and fought for democracy.

"Observing that the late Rt. Hon Raila Odinga has for the entire period of his adult life greatly impacted the development of the Kenyan State both democratically and economically, and has been involved in fighting for greater democratic space, good governance, rule of lawa nd development of infrastructure against many odds, including detention without trial," the motion read in part.

He further acknowledged Raila's contribution to the conception, planning and implementation of key infrastructure projects, including the Thika Super Highway, and the Northern and Eastern Bypasses.