Editor's Review Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi has confirmed that he has been communicating with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua through WhatsApp messages.

Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi has confirmed that he has been communicating with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua through WhatsApp messages.

In an update on Monday, July 20, Wamumbi confirmed that their private conversations included discussions about President William Ruto.

He said the exchanges contained more details beyond the message Gachagua had publicly referenced, claiming the conversations include information about what the former Deputy President allegedly demanded from Ruto.

"It is true that Rigathi Gachagua and I have been communicating via WhatsApp messages. There is more, including what he demanded from Ruto," he wrote.

Wamumbi, however, claimed that Gachagua's tendency to speak openly about private matters was the main challenge in their communication.

"The only problem is that he talks too much and can't keep a secret. I have the messages," he added.

Gachagua had earlier claimed that Wamumbi sent him a message following the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, in which the DCP Party candidate emerged victorious.

According to Gachagua, Wamumbi urged him not to be too harsh on Ruto despite the by-election victory, suggesting that the two leaders could reconcile in the future.

"Eric Wamumbi sent me a message yesterday. He told me, 'You won, but you intimidated our people. So don't be too harsh on Ruto. Be like Raila, you and Ruto might reconcile somewhere down the road'," he stated.

File image of Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi

Meanwhile, Gachagua has claimed that Ruto will only manage to get two percent of the total votes cast in the Mount Kenya Region in 2027.

Speaking earlier Monday, the former DP said he did not intend to share any votes with his former boss in the August 10, 2027 polls.

Gachagua added that the people would finally punish him for the atrocities he allegedly committed against them despite them voting for him overwhelmingly in 2022.

"What angers the Mountain most about Ruto is killing Gen Zs, deploying goons, attacking us in church, and destroying our businesses. That is why we will not allow you beyond 2 percent. We cannot," he declared.

Gachagua told the leaders from the vote-rich region, whom he hosted in Wamunyoro, that he would be disappointed if Ruto got more than 1,000 votes in any constituency in Mount Kenya.

"Go and tell our people that we will be offended as your leader if William Ruto gets more than 1,000 votes in any constituency in our region. We will have rendered ourselves fools," he directed.

Gachagua added that he would only excuse cosmopolitan constituencies such as Ruiru, but capped the number of votes Ruto should get at between 2,000 and 3,000.

Meanwhile, he also rallied the leaders from the region to begin early preparations to protect the vote from the region, asking them to emulate the plan by Nyandarua Senator John Methu and Kipipiri Member of Parliament, Wanjiku Muihia.

"I will allow him a few votes in Ruiru because it is cosmopolitan, maybe 2,000 or 3,000, and in Ruiru. You need to start early preparation for vote protection just as Senator Methu and MP Muhia did.

"We used to allow the women and the old to vote first, and then the young people later, but now we have changed because of the man that we are dealing with, a very vicious man," he stated.