Editor's Review Gachagua revealed that he was pleased with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki's call.

On Monday, July 20, DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua revealed that he was pleased with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki's call to unite the Mount Kenya Region.

Gachagua, who has been having a prolonged back-and-forth with Kindiki since his ouster from office, for the first time, admitted that Kindiki was right about something.

However, he teased that the DP's reason for uniting the region was not in alignment with his own: to vote President William Ruto out of office.

"Kindiki made a statement which made me happy. Yesterday, he said the Mountain was one and should not be divided. For what it's worth, you are right because the only way Ruto can come back as President is if the Mountain is divided," he remarked.

Gachagua told the Mount Kenya region to cut Kindiki some slack, adding that they should not be very hostile to him since he was one of their own.

A file photo of DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua.



He reminded that even if the former DP was campaigning for Ruto's re-election, he exercised restraint on protesters during his tenure as Interior Cabinet Secretary.

" Kindiki, as bad as he is, is a 'yes sir' kind of leader and one who is not self-aware; he never sent goons to harm the people during protests when he was Interior CS, unlike Kipchumba Murkomen," the DCP Boss reiterated.

His sentiments came a day after Kindiki called out leaders pushing for the division of the region into Mount Kenya East and West.

The DP declared that as long as he was the Second-in-Command, he would ensure that the communities from the Mountain were not only united, but also spoke in one voice

"I don't want our community divided, or speaking in different languages; we are one people. We are one community, and even in terms of politics, we have done a lot together, and we have a history. There is nothing that can divide us," Kindiki stated.

Earlier, Gachagua renewed his commitment to ensuring President Ruto is not re-elected for a second term in office.

He warned the incumbent Head of State against banking on getting votes from the region, stating that he would make sure that he receives, at most, only two per cent of the total votes cast.