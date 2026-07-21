Editor's Review Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has addressed claims that parking charges in the capital have been increased.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has dismissed claims that parking charges in the capital have been increased.

In a notice on Monday, July 20, the administration described reports of a parking fee hike as false, stating that the current rates continue to apply.

According to the county, the existing daily parking charges remain at Ksh300 for saloon cars, Ksh500 for vans and pick-ups, and Ksh1,000 for lorries of up to five tonnes, canters and minibuses.

The county also highlighted the option of purchasing seasonal parking tickets, which it says offer savings for frequent users.

A monthly seasonal ticket costs Ksh5,000 for saloon cars, Ksh6,000 for vans and pick-ups, and Ksh12,500 for lorries, canters and minibuses.

Motorists have also been reminded that parking payments continue to be made through the county’s existing platforms, including the *USSD code 647# and the Nairobi Pay system.

File image of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja

Meanwhile, the State Department for Lands and Physical Planning has announced the expansion of the Ardhisasa digital land management platform to additional registration sections and blocks in Mombasa.

In a statement on Monday, July 20, the government said the new areas would be onboarded onto the live digital platform from July 20, as part of the ongoing digitisation of land services in the coastal city.

"The State Department for Lands and Physical Planning hereby informs all members of public seeking services from Mombasa Land Office that; following the rollout of Ardhisasa in Mombasa Island on 21st July 2025 for Mombasa/Block XVI and Mombasa/Block XVII, further progress has been achieved and additional registration sections/blocks are now ready for onboarding onto the live digital platform with effect from 20th July, 2026," the statement read.

The registration sections and blocks covered by the latest expansion are Mombasa/Block XLV, Mombasa/Block XVI, Mombasa/Block XIII, Mombasa/Block XXXI, Mombasa/Block XXIX, Mombasa/Block XXXIII, and Mombasa/Block XXXIV.

Others are Mombasa/Block XIV, Mombasa/Block XVII, Mombasa/Block XV, Mombasa/Block XXX, Mombasa/Block XLII, Mombasa/Block XII, Mombasa/Block XXIII, and Mombasa/Block XLVII.

"All stakeholders - including landowners, practitioners, and members of the public - are advised to submit applications for the above registration sections/ blocks through the live Ardhisasa platform," the statement added.

The department announced that manual processing of transactions for the affected registration sections and blocks would end on July 20.