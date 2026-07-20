Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned electricity maintenance works that will result in power interruptions across parts of 10 counties on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced planned electricity maintenance works that will result in power interruptions across parts of 10 counties on Tuesday, July 21.

In a notice on Monday, July 20, the company said the scheduled outages are necessary to facilitate maintenance works.

The affected counties are Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu, Bungoma, Nyeri, Embu, Meru, Kiambu, Mombasa and Tana River.

In Nairobi County, power will be interrupted in parts of Njiru from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The affected areas include Njiru Town, Chokaa, Shujaa, QMP, St. Michael Chokaa and neighbouring customers.

In Nakuru County, electricity will be unavailable in the Kabarak Daily and Borehole area from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Areas affected include Kabarak Daily and Borehole, Lower Mangu, Mangu Umoja, Boito, Tumaini, Shalom A, Lusaka, Gitomwa Farm, Lengenet, Legetio, Ngessumin, Muricho, Kipsirich, Nakurtakwei and adjacent customers.

In Kisumu County, two separate maintenance exercises have been scheduled.

The first will affect Saganyo Village from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., covering Saganyo Village, Saganyo Primary School, Saganyo Market and neighbouring areas.

The second outage will run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Homaline Dairy and Kunyak Coffee Factory area, affecting Chesikot, Homaline Dairy, Kunyak Coffee Factory, Kiptended, Chesonoi Market, Kapkwen Market, Koru Farm and adjacent customers.

In Bungoma County, customers in the Mabanga ATC and Roja Villa area will experience a power interruption from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected locations include Roja Villa, Mabanga ATC, Marobo, Sitila, Golden Mabanga, Mechimeru, Khasosi, Nzoia Makuti, Nzoia Sudi, and parts of Bukembe Market.

Others are Sikalame, Mutomolo, Kongoli, Sango, Ndengelwa Market, Mabanga Seminary, Mabanga Booster and surrounding areas.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Nyeri County, the outage will affect the Kiru and Kanjama areas from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Customers in Kiru Boys, Kanjama Market, Kiru Coffee Factory, Ndiara Coffee Factory, Umbui Market, Kagongo TBC, Gachie, Mbari ya Kiyo, Kiriguini TBC, Kamagogo Market, Kiriko Market, Kaharo TBC, Mirichu and nearby areas will be affected.

In Embu County, power will be interrupted in Gakwegori, Mutunduri and Manyatta from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Areas on the outage schedule include Java Hotel, Winter Villa, Mutunduri Market, Rianjagi Coffee Factory, Smart Corn, Kirigi Market, Kamama Secondary School, Manyatta Market, Kairuri Market and adjacent customers.

In Meru County, customers in KBC Nyambene, Kianjai and Miciimkuru will be without electricity from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The outage will affect Tigania Mission, KBC Nyambene, Kianjai Law Courts, Kianjai Market, Ngundune Market, Miciimkuru Tea Factory, Twarama, Kibiru Dispensary, Kibore Village, and Kabuui Market.

Nairiri Village, Thinyaine Village, Mweronkaga Health Centre, Mutionjuri Dispensary, Twale Village, Mwerondu Market and surrounding customers will also be affected.

In Kiambu County, the planned maintenance will affect the Mt. Sinai Hospital and Broadway School area between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The affected locations include Capwell Industries, Gretsa University, Phase 13, Kenya Nut, Summer Africa, Kiandutu Police Station, Maycorn, Supa Loaf, Chania Feeds, Mt. Sinai, Weaver Bird Garments, Jungle Industries, Kiandutu and neighbouring customers.

In Mombasa County, two areas will be affected.

The first outage, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., will affect the Simba Villa and Likoni Cooperative Bank area, including Co-op and Equity Banks, Kenya Power Office, Vanga, Lakers, Centikumi, Jetbar, Simba Villa, Lossajoy, Mrembo Villa, Sharks, Shelly Beach, Mwahima Secondary School, Jiwela Kuvukia, Kwetu Beach, Pungu Villa, Majisafi Brazil, Mbuyuni, Tijara, Maluda, Millenium 2, Kwa Doro, Father Mroki, Celtel and adjacent customers.

The second outage, also running from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., will affect Links Road and Simba Road, including Epic Plaza, Mikaye Restaurant, Simba Road, Nyali Primary School, Hass Petrol Station, Amal Plaza, Beach Road, Mamba Village, Golf Club, Twiga Road, Links Road Estate, Premier Hospital, Palm Garden Estate, Mugadishu Estate, Links Plaza, Bustani Estate, Shree Link Estate, Total Links Road and surrounding areas.

In Tana River County, electricity will be interrupted in parts of Minjira from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The affected areas include parts of Minjila Centre, Kibusu, Ngao Hospital, Tarasaa Village, Odha, Kurawa Salt, Kensalt, Hurara, Vibao Viwili Market and adjacent customers.