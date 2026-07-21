Editor's Review The State Department for Tourism has criticised recent remarks by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua urging foreign tourists and investors to avoid Kenya over alleged incidents of insecurity.

The State Department for Tourism has criticised recent remarks by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua urging foreign tourists and investors to avoid Kenya over alleged incidents of insecurity.

In a statement on Monday, July 20, Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said such remarks risk undermining efforts to strengthen Kenya’s global image through branding, marketing and destination promotion initiatives.

"These remarks are unfortunate and irresponsible. They undermine the concerted efforts by the Government and stakeholders across the tourism value chain to strengthen our tourism sector through carefully designed branding, marketing, and destination promotion initiatives.

"Through these sustained efforts, Kenya welcomed approximately 2.7 million international visitors last year. We are firmly on course to achieve the target of five million international arrivals by 2028," the statement read.

The State Department for Tourism said the sector remains a major contributor to Kenya’s economy, supporting millions of jobs and generating significant revenue across various industries.

"Tourism is an important pillar of Kenya's economy. The sector contributes close to 10 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and injected approximately Ksh1.7 trillion into the economy last year.

"It also supports nearly two million jobs, both directly and indirectly, providing livelihoods to millions of Kenyans across hospitality establishments, transport services, tour operations, cultural enterprises and conservation initiatives among other sectors," the statement added.

The department warned that statements that undermine confidence in Kenya’s safety and attractiveness as a destination could put jobs, businesses and economic gains linked to tourism at risk.

"Any action or statement that unnecessarily erodes confidence in Kenya as a safe and attractive destination places these livelihoods and economic gains at risk," the statement continued.

The State Department further noted that tourism is highly dependent on perceptions of safety and stability, warning that unverified or alarmist statements could damage Kenya’s international reputation.

"The global tourism industry is highly competitive and extremely sensitive to perceptions of safety and stability. Alarmist or unverified statements can quickly destroy credibility and reputation that has taken years to build. Kenya has worked diligently to position itself as a premier tourism destination renowned for its unique wildlife, breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture and world-class hospitality.

"We cannot afford to undermine this hard-earned global reputation through negative portrayals that do not reflect the resilience of our tourism sector or the reality experienced by millions of visitors," the statement further read.

File image of Julius Bitok

The department appealed to leaders to treat tourism as a national economic asset that should not be drawn into political disputes, noting that any decline in visitor confidence would directly affect ordinary Kenyans whose livelihoods depend on the sector.

"We therefore appeal to all leaders to appreciate the strategic and non-partisan value of the tourism industry. Tourism should remain insulated from political contestation and the turbulence of political seasons. Protecting Kenya's image as a preferred destination is a shared national responsibility that transcends political affiliation.

"The consequences of diminished visitor confidence are borne not by political actors alone, but by ordinary Kenyans whose businesses, jobs, and incomes depend on a thriving tourism sector," the statement noted.

The State Department urged leaders with concerns about the tourism industry to raise them responsibly and in a manner that supports solutions and protects national interests.

"Leaders with genuine concerns about tourism are encouraged to articulate them responsibly and with due regard to the greater national interests. Public discourse should seek to strengthen institutions and to encourage solutions rather than inflict damage on one of Kenya’s critical economic sectors," the statement added.

The department concluded by encouraging tourists and investors to continue choosing Kenya for leisure, business, investment and adventure.

"We encourage tourists and investors to continue choosing Kenya with confidence as a destination for leisure, business, investment, and adventure," the statement concluded.

Speaking on Sunday, July 19, Gachagua urged foreign tourists to suspend visits to Kenya until 2027 over what he termed as a "security crisis" under President William Ruto's administration.

He he accused the government of failing to tackle insecurity and alleged that criminal gangs were operating with the backing of senior state officials.

"We have a security crisis in the country where the Minister in charge of security and the PS are in charge of goons and insecurity. We are approaching anarchy where people will take arms to protect themselves against government and government goons," he said.

Gachagua went on to claim that even foreign visitors are no longer safe, urging them to delay travel plans until after the next General Election.

"It is my duty as a leader of this country to say, even our tourists, they are not safe in this country; there are just too many goons everywhere, and because we don't want to destroy our tourism sector, I want to call upon tourists to suspend their visit to Kenya until next year, we get done with this administration, then they can come," he added.

Besides tourists, Gachagua also advised foreign investors to keep away from Kenya for the time being, arguing that insecurity has made the country's business environment unpredictable.