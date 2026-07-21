Editor's Review Leaders have mourned the death of Elvis Otieno, a former president of the Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) students’ leadership, who passed away after an epileptic attack that caused a fatal fall.

Leaders have mourned the death of Elvis Otieno, a former president of the Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) students’ leadership, who passed away after an epileptic attack that caused a fatal fall.

His death has triggered an outpouring of grief from leaders, who remembered him as a passionate youth leader, community mobiliser and influential student leader.

In a statement on Monday, July 20, Public Service Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo described Elvis as a close friend whose commitment to empowering young people inspired many people who knew him.

"I am deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Elvis, a passionate youth leader, dedicated community mobilizer and a close friend whose commitment to empowering young people inspired many who knew him," he wrote.

Omollo said Elvis, who was fondly known as the 'Beast ', dedicated his time and energy to creating platforms that brought young people together for dialogue, mentorship and positive engagement.

"The 'Beast', as he was fondly known, devoted his time and energy to creating platforms that brought young people together for dialogue, mentorship and positive engagement.

'Through the many youth forums and meetings he organized, such as the Kenya Youth Transition Initiative, he became a respected voice and a source of hope for countless young people," he added.

Omollo also recalled spending time with Elvis just a day before his death at English Point in Nyali, where they watched the FIFA World Cup final, saying the sudden loss made the memories even more painful.

"Just yesterday, we sat together at English Point in Nyali and watched the FIFA World Cup final. None of us could have imagined that those moments would become our final memories with him.

"That reality makes his sudden departure even more painful. It is heartbreaking to learn that he lost his life following an epileptic attack that led to a fatal fall," he further said.

File image of Elvis Otieno alias The Beast

Omollo said Elvis’ death was a profound loss to his family, friends, colleagues and the many young people whose lives he touched through his leadership and service.

"His passing is a profound loss to his family, friends, colleagues and the many young people whose lives he touched through his leadership and service. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

"May they find strength in the cherished memories he leaves behind and comfort in the knowledge that his impact on the lives of others will endure for years to come," he concluded.

On his part, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino described Elvis' death as a painful loss that had left him devastated.

"Death is so cruel. It steals the people we love without warning and leaves behind a pain that words can barely describe. My heart is shattered knowing that I will never hear your voice again, share another laugh with you, or create new memories together," he wrote.

Owino said Elvis was more than a friend, describing him as a blessing and a source of joy to those who knew him.

"You were more than a friend; you were a blessing, a source of joy, and a light in the lives of everyone who knew you. The world feels emptier without you, and your absence will be felt every single day," he added.

Owino said the memories, kindness, and love Elvis shared would continue to live on among those who knew him.

"Though you have left this earth, the memories we shared, the kindness you showed, and the love you gave will remain with us forever. I pray that God grants you eternal rest and gives your family and all who loved you the strength to bear this unimaginable loss," he further said.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir also sent his condolences to Elvis' family and the TUM fraternity, where he served as a student leader.

"I convey my heartfelt condolences to his mother, partner, family, friends, and the entire Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) fraternity, where he served with distinction as a student leader," he stated.

Nassir described Elvis as a larger-than-life figure whose leadership and passion left a lasting impression on those around him.

"Beast was a colossus - a larger-than-life personality whose presence, leadership and passion left an indelible mark on all who knew him," he added.

Elvis served as the President of the Technical University of Mombasa Students Association (TUMSA) for the 2023/2024 academic year.

He took the oath of office in December 2023 and concluded his tenure in late 2024 before the next administration took over.