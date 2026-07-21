Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has forecast rainfall across 19 counties over the next seven days.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has forecast rainfall across 19 counties over the next seven days.

In a weather update on Monday, July 20, the department said rainfall is expected in Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisii, Nakuru, Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Narok counties.

Bomet, Nyamira, Vihiga, Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Migori counties will also experience showers during the week.

Meanwhile, parts of Nairobi, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Tharaka-Nithi counties are expected to experience intermittent cool and cloudy conditions with light rains.

However, the weatherman noted that most counties will be generally dry during the period.

File image of a weather station.

At the same time, the Met Department predicted daytime maximum average temperatures of above 30°C in Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Garissa, Wajir, Isiolo and Marsabit.

Samburu, Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega, parts of West Pokot and Turkana counties will also experience the hot temperatures.

In contrast, parts of Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nakuru, Baringo, Narok, Kajiado, Kiambu, Kajiado and Taita Taveta counties will experience nighttime minimum average temperatures of below 10°C during the week.

In the last weather review on Monday, July 13, the department predicted rainfall across 16 counties.

The counties included Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisii, Nakuru, Busia, Siaya and Kisumu.

KMD also listed Homa Bay, Narok, Bomet, Nyamira, Vihiga, Uasin Gishu and Nandi as counties that will also experience showers during the period.

The department also predicted intermittent cool and cloudy conditions in Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Tharaka-Nithi counties.

“Intermittent cool and cloudy conditions are expected in parts of Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Tharaka-Nithi counties,” the forecast read in part.

According to the weatherman, the highest seven-day rainfall with a total of 110mm was recorded at Kaisagat Small Park Research Center automatic weather station in Trans Nzoia County.

The Mandera Meteorological Station recorded the highest daily maximum temperature: 37.3°C on July 14, 2026, while Nyahururu Meteorological Station recorded the lowest daily minimum temperature: 5.2°C on July 15, 2026