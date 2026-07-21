Editor's Review The Public Service Commission (PSC) has advertised 130 job vacancies in the State Department for Foreign Affairs and the State Department for Correctional Services.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has advertised 130 job vacancies in the latest recruitment drive.

In a public notice on Tuesday, July 21, PSC invited interested and qualified Kenyans to apply for the vacancies.

The vacancies are in the State Department for Foreign Affairs and the State Department for Correctional Services.

“Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below,” the notice read in part.

According to PSC, the State Department of Foreign Affairs is seeking to recruit 100 individuals for the role of Foreign Service Cadet /Third Secretary Cadet.

File image of the Public Service Commission offices.

On the other hand, the State Department for Correctional Services has five positions for Hospitality Officer II and twenty for Instructor II officers.

The commission urged interested candidates to visit www.publicservice.go.ke to apply for the positions.

“The details of the posts and mode of application can be accessed on the Commission’s website www.publicservice.go.ke,” PSC stated.

Further, PSC warned applicants to beware of fraudsters impersonating the Commission’s staff to solicit bribes.

“Beware of fraudsters soliciting for bribes from the public while masquerading as Commission staff. Public Service Commission does not charge any fee for job applications, shortlisting, interviews or appointments,” PSC added.

Elsewhere, the Agriculture Finance Corporation (AFC) has announced 10 job vacancies.

The vacancies include: Chief Human Capital and Administration Officer (1), Corporation Secretary and Chief Legal Services Officer (1), Head of Legal (1), Legal Officers (4) and Legal Assistants (3).

Interested candidates are required to submit their application via: https://africatalentcontours.com/afcjobs.

AFC noted that the applicants should attach a cover letter, an updated CV, copies of Academic Certificates, a National Identity Card, and any other supporting documents.

Further, the corporation said successful applicants will be required to submit a Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), and Clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).