Editor's Review Political strategist Pauline Njoroge has announced her resignation from the Jubilee Party.

Political strategist Pauline Njoroge has announced her resignation from the Jubilee Party after 14 years.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 21, Njoroge said her resignation from the party takes effect immediately.

“I therefore wish to announce my resignation from the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Jubilee Party, where I have served as Deputy Organizing Secretary, and as a member of the Jubilee Party, effective today,” the statement read in part.

Njoroge noted that she joined TNA as communications manager in 2012 before the party merged with the United Republican Party (URP) to form the Jubilee Party.

The political strategist rose through the ranks to become Deputy Organizing Secretary of the party.

File image of Pauline Njoroge.

“Looking back, I do so with immense gratitude. For someone deeply passionate about politics and strategic communications, these fourteen years have been nothing short of transformational,” Njoroge stated.

She thanked retired President and Jubilee Party leader Uhuru Kenyatta, describing him as a mentor and political father.

“I am especially grateful to the Jubilee Party Leader, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been more than a leader to me. He has been a mentor, a teacher and a political father. He believed in me, entrusted me with responsibility and invested in my growth,” Njoroge said.

Njoroge mentioned that Uhuru exposed her to leadership and governance experiences across the world.

Further, Njoroge said she will dedicate herself to the Linda Mwananchi team, saying the movement offers a platform to advance the aspirations of a new generation of Kenyans through good governance, constitutionalism, accountability and servant leadership.

“It is for this reason that I have made the difficult but deeply considered decision to dedicate myself fully to this cause. In doing so, I bring to a close a remarkable fourteen-year chapter in a party that has been my political home,” Njoroge added.

Njoroge’s exit from Jubilee comes months after she announced plans to contest for an elective county position in Nairobi in the 2027 general election.

Speaking during an interview in December 2025, Njoroge stated that she plans to vie for a county-level position in Nairobi in 2027 but will announce further details about the specific seat at a later date.

"I'm going to vie in Nairobi for a county post. I'll communicate that in due time. Nairobi needs a new plan because the plan that currently exists or whatever those in power imagine is the plan, is not working for the people," she said.

Njoroge explained that her motivation is rooted in the need for a fresh, service-driven approach to governing Nairobi, adding that she wants to actively participate in a team that can turn such a vision into tangible results for residents