Editor's Review We cannot be going through public participation on a policy for three to four years and expect to get to Singapore - Mudavadi.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on President William Ruto’s administration to review the time taken in public participation processes, arguing that lengthy consultations are slowing down the implementation of government policies.

Speaking during the launch of the new national vision, Journey to a First World Economy, on July 21, Mudavadi said the government must respond to growing public impatience by reducing the time it takes to move policies from formulation to implementation.

He said delays in executing government plans could affect the country’s progress towards achieving its development goals.

"There’s a lot of impatience; therefore, we must adjust to address that, otherwise it will consume our society," Mudavadi stated.

The PCS noted the need to shorten the period between policy development and implementation, adding that Parliament plays an important role in ensuring government proposals are translated into law.

File image of PCS Musalia Mudavadi

"We must reduce the lead time from policy formulation to the point of implementation. Our legislature has got to play a very pivotal role in helping anchor these good policies into law," he stated.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary identified lengthy public participation processes as one of the challenges affecting the speed at which government policies are implemented.

He argued that while public participation remains an important requirement, the process should not take several years before policies are acted upon.

"We cannot be going through public participation on a policy for three to four years and expect to get to Singapore. We will need to work together," Mudavadi affirmed.

Public participation is a constitutional requirement in Kenya and is among the national values and principles of governance outlined under Article 10 of the Constitution.

The provision requires State organs, State officers, public officers and all persons to observe principles of governance, including public participation, when making or implementing public policy decisions.

The Constitution also provides for public involvement in financial matters under Article 201(a), which states that there shall be openness and accountability, including public participation in financial matters.

Mudavadi’s remarks come amid continued discussions on the balance between allowing citizens to contribute to government decisions and ensuring policies are implemented within reasonable timelines.