Editor's Review President William Ruto has announced that the government will fully fund the higher education of all students who secure placement in colleges or universities.

President William Ruto has announced that the government will fully fund the higher education of all students who secure placement in colleges or universities.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 21, Ruto said the new funding model would apply to students regardless of the university or college they join, with the government taking responsibility for financing their higher education.

"Going forward, any student, regardless of the university, who has passed their exams and has been placed in a college or university will receive full funding for their higher education," he said.

Ruto said parents would retain the option of contributing towards their children's education if they wished to do so, but their financial contribution would not be mandatory under the new model.

"It will be the choice of parents if they want to contribute, but if parents do not want to pay, we now have a model that will fund every child," he added.

File image of President William Ruto

Elsewhere, this comes barely a day after the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has announced the opening of a fresh application window for degree programmes, giving eligible Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates another opportunity to secure university placement.

In an update on Monday, July 20, the service said the application exercise targets Kenyan citizens from the KCSE 2022, 2023 and 2024 cohorts who meet the eligibility criteria but have not previously benefited from KUCCPS placement to degree programmes.

According to KUCCPS, applicants must have attained a minimum mean grade of C+ (plus), qualifying them for degree programmes, and must also meet the specific subject requirements for the course they wish to pursue.

The placement service noted that the application window is only open to candidates who have not previously been placed by KUCCPS.

However, an exception has been made for applicants who were earlier placed in Teachers Training Colleges (TTCs), the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) and the Kenya School of Law (KSL), allowing them to apply for degree programmes through the current application exercise.

KUCCPS is encouraging all eligible candidates who missed the earlier university application process to take advantage of the opportunity.